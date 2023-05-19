Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Levi Colwill was not named in the Brighton & Hove Albion squad for the Newcastle game due to fatigue.

The Brighton boss did not select the on-loan defender for the trip to the north east and saw his side succumb to a 4-1 trashing at St James Park.

When asked after the game why Colwill had not travelled, De Zerbi said: “No he is fatigued, I didn't play him, but for Sunday he can play for sure.”

Colwill was one of four changes made to the Seagulls starting line-up by De Zerbi, as the tries to manage his squad playing four games in ten days.

He is doing so having already watched his side play six games in the three weeks prior to travelling to Newcastle, whilst also missing nine first-team players to injuries.

De Zerbi said: “I don’t like to make excuses but we have eight or nine injuries and are playing four games in twelve days. The first eleven today, Colwill didn't play because he was not available to play. [Alexis] Mac Allister didn't play 90 minutes and didn't on Sunday [against Arsenal]. [Danny] Welbeck, [Facundo] Buonanotte and [Deniz] Undav the same.”

Despite the disappointing result, Brighton are still in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League next season. The Sussex side need two wins from their last three games against Southampton and Manchester City at home, before travelling to the Midlands on the last day of the season to face Aston Villa.

De Zerbi is confident his side can achieve this ‘historic target’ thanks to the two games left to play at the Amex Stadium, but said they must fight until the end to do so.

The 43-year-old said: ““We knew before the game the situation was difficult. We will be able to qualify anyway in Europe. We need to win two games. We will play in our stadium with our fans. In our stadium, we play our best players. It is difficult, but to qualify for the Europa League we have to be stronger than everyone.