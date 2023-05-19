Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

Roberto De Zerbi provides Levi Colwill update after the Chelsea youngster misses Newcastle defeat

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Levi Colwill was not named in the Brighton & Hove Albion squad for the Newcastle game due to fatigue.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 19th May 2023, 11:48 BST

The Brighton boss did not select the on-loan defender for the trip to the north east and saw his side succumb to a 4-1 trashing at St James Park.

When asked after the game why Colwill had not travelled, De Zerbi said: “No he is fatigued, I didn't play him, but for Sunday he can play for sure.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colwill was one of four changes made to the Seagulls starting line-up by De Zerbi, as the tries to manage his squad playing four games in ten days.

Most Popular
The Brighton boss did not select the on-loan defender for the trip to the north east and saw his side succumb to a 4-1 trashing at St James Park.  (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)The Brighton boss did not select the on-loan defender for the trip to the north east and saw his side succumb to a 4-1 trashing at St James Park.  (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
The Brighton boss did not select the on-loan defender for the trip to the north east and saw his side succumb to a 4-1 trashing at St James Park.  (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He is doing so having already watched his side play six games in the three weeks prior to travelling to Newcastle, whilst also missing nine first-team players to injuries.

De Zerbi said: “I don’t like to make excuses but we have eight or nine injuries and are playing four games in twelve days. The first eleven today, Colwill didn't play because he was not available to play. [Alexis] Mac Allister didn't play 90 minutes and didn't on Sunday [against Arsenal]. [Danny] Welbeck, [Facundo] Buonanotte and [Deniz] Undav the same.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Alexis Mac Allister absence explained as Liverpool transfer target misses Brighton starting XI at Newcastle

European football qualification explained

Despite the disappointing result, Brighton are still in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League next season. The Sussex side need two wins from their last three games against Southampton and Manchester City at home, before travelling to the Midlands on the last day of the season to face Aston Villa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

De Zerbi is confident his side can achieve this ‘historic target’ thanks to the two games left to play at the Amex Stadium, but said they must fight until the end to do so.

The 43-year-old said: ““We knew before the game the situation was difficult. We will be able to qualify anyway in Europe. We need to win two games. We will play in our stadium with our fans. In our stadium, we play our best players. It is difficult, but to qualify for the Europa League we have to be stronger than everyone.

“If we do that we reach a historic target, a big target and we have the right motivation and energy to fight until the end.”

Related topics:NewcastleChelseaSeagullsEuropa League