Roberto De Zerbi relishing being favourites for Manchester United FA Cup semi-final

Roberto De Zerbi has said he is feeling no pressure ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United this Sunday

The bookmakers have Albion as favourites heading into the Wembley clash, having lost just one of their last nine games in all competitons, including a memorable 2-1 at Chelsea last Saturday.

Brighton will be aiming to make only their second-ever cup final, but will have to beat 12-time winners United to do so. The Red Devils are currently licking their wounds after being dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla less then 72 hours before the semi-final.

Despite being favourites, De Zerbi reiterated that his side had to play a ‘mature game’ in order to reach the final.

The Italian said: “If we want to progress and to improve mentality, then we have to play mature. We can’t suffer pressure or maybe it’s better we have to love this pressure. We have to use this pressure. To play this type of game, it has to be an honour not a problem. But I have no doubt.”

Brighton are also still hoping to play European football next season, whether that be through winning the FA Cup or finishing within the top seven in the Premier League.

Albion are currently in seventh, seven points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, with a game in hand.

De Zerbi if Brighton wanted to play in a competition like the Europa League, they would have to be able to deal with playing big games like the one they face on Sunday.

He said: "You can choose, if you want to get better and improve, you have to arrive and play this type of game. It is one month, two month that we are speaking about Europa League, it’s easier to speak than to play.