Roberto De Zerbi reveals Lewis Dunk injury concern ahead of Wolves game

The Albion skipper led his side to their first win under De Zerbi on Saturday, in an impressive 4-1 victory over Graham Potter’s Chelsea on his first return to the Amex Stadium since leaving the club at the start of September.

De Zerbi confirmed that the 30-year-old was a major doubt for the game and said he would be assessed this week before next Saturday's league fixture away at Wolves.

The Italian said: “Until this morning, Lewis Dunk was more out then in. It was doubtful, he had a problem yesterday, until this morning I didn't know the first eleven. But I believe in my squad, in my team. For me, it wasn't a problem.”

The 43-year-old made a number of changes to his first XI before achieving his first win as Brighton boss, with regular first-teamers Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman not in the matchday squad and Kaoru Mitoma handed his first league start of the season.

De Zerbi said despite the injury setbacks, he had confidence in his whole squad to get a positive result from the game.