Roberto De Zerbi reveals transfer priority after Julio Enciso and Solly March bombshell: Karou Mitoma and Deniz Undav hints made
The Brighton manager said: "I think we have two great goalkeepers and then first of all we have to analyse the injured players. In defence, we have to bring someone, a full-back or centre-back.
"For sure in midfield the same. I don't know how much time Evan Ferguson needs (to recover from injury). I think with Welbeck, Enciso, Undav if Deniz stays and Joao Pedro, we don't need a number nine or number ten.
"We have four big players. Mitoma and March are crucial for us."
Roberto De Zerbi also revealed that injured winger Solly March might no be available for Brighton’s 2024/2025 preseason. When asked on the chance that he would be able to feature in this period, the Brighton boss said: "I think no, because he has not started to run.
"I don't know if one month is enough to start the pre-season with the group." Julio has been unlucky this season and he has to stay focused and work in pre-season. He has to accept this moment, playing with calm, with teammates, not alone on the pitch.
"He’s young, he hasn’t played so many games, so his motivation is higher than a normal player. The reaction can be to play alone, to shoot and not make assists, because Julio has a big character.”“He needs to play, but in the right way. Sometimes if you want to show more, you can make mistakes. I have spoken a lot of times with him. He’s a good guy, he’s like my son and I try to help him like my son, telling him the advice.”
Deniz Undav was also spoken about during the press conference. The 27-year-old was put on loan at VfB Stuttgart at the start of the season, and has been quality for the German side. He’s bagged eighteen goals and nine assists so far, and will be looking to add to that tally before the end of the season.
After a question about Sarmiento, another Albion player who has been on loan to Premier League bound Ipswich, Roberto De Zerbi said: “He (Sarmiento) can be important next season, but we have to analyse the squad, the new players, the players like Deniz Undav if he comes back or not, I don’t know.”
