Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was issued a red card after confronting the match official in the players’ tunnel after a painful 1-0 loss to Fulham.

Fulham Substitute Manor Solomon came back to haunt former boss De Zerbi as Fulham snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over fellow high-fliers Brighton.

Israel international Solomon, who played under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk, struck two minutes from time at the Amex Stadium after Albion had dominated.

Solly March and Facundo Buonanotte had goals disallowed for the Seagulls as they missed a host of chances and failed to score in the top flight for the first time since October, despite registering 21 attempts.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi received a red card after the Fulham loss

De Zerbi was fuming throughout the match as he believed Fulham’s time wasting and feigning injuries went unpunished throughout by referee Darren England. After the match De Zerbi confronted the match officials in the tunnel and was issued a red card.

"Because I told the referee that this week we had a meeting with his boss (Howard Webb) and I lost time and lost time in my work and my job because I think the level of refereeing in the Premier League is very bad,” said De Zerbi to Sky Sports

"To progress we have to be with a different attitude. The referee today wasn’t in good attitude. But it’s not a problem, I didn’t say any bad words but I told him my opinion.

"I lost time. I lost time in my work to prepare my team. It was the last time I will have a meeting.

"I’m not angry because we played a fantastic game. This is our way, we have to follow it. We had many chances to score, we suffered nothing but we know very well how football can be and there are these type of games where you have a lot of chances to score but in the end you lose the game.

"I’m not frustrated but it’s my opinion about the referee. When I speak about referees I speak about in terms of attitude. He was not very clear in his attitude. I don’t want to explain more but I wanted to explain my red card."

