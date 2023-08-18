BREAKING
Roberto De Zerbi suggests Brighton will replace Moises Caicedo following Chelsea move

Roberto De Zerbi has suggested Brighton are working on signing a new midfielder to replace Moises Caicedo before the end of the transfer window.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST

Caicedo was one of Albion’s best players last season and was sold to Chelsea for a British transfer record fee of £115m.

The Seagulls are said to have a list of potential replacements for the Ecuadorian midfielder, including Lille teenager Carlos Baleba and RB Salzburg’s Lucas Gourna-Douath.

When asked about any potential transfer dealings before September 1, Caicedo said: “I don’t know, we have studied many midfielders and I don’t know what the situation is now.

Caicedo was one of Albion’s best players last season and was sold to Chelsea for a British transfer record fee of £115m.

"I think we are working on a new midfielder, but I don’t know the situation. My focus is only on Wolverhampton.”

Baleba is said to be the Sussex side’s ideal replacement for Caicedo, but their initial bid of £14.5m plus £2.5m in add-ons was rejected, as the French club want at least £25m for the Cameroonian.

Gourna-Douath is also being monitered by Brighton, but is a much lower prioirty amongst several other unknown targets.

Caicedo leaves the Amex Stadium having made 53 appearances for the club since joining from Independiente del Valle for around £4m in 2021.

De Zerbi wished his former player well and hoped the 21-year-old would have a ‘great season’ with his new West London side.

The Brighton boss said: “He [Caicedo] sent a message. I hope for him that he can play a great season because when I work with the players, after they leave I want all of them to go onto great things.”