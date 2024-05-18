Roberto De Zerbi to leave Brighton: Early contender for Brighton manager position revealed
Albion have confirmed that head coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after tomorrow’s final Premier League match of the season against Manchester United at the American Express Stadium.
De Zerbi, who joined Brighton in September 2022, following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, oversaw the club’s highest top flight finish in 2022/23 and led the club to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League earlier this season.
The Italian is ranked as favourite for the Bayern Munich head coach job, at odds of 4/9 odds on Sky Bet, whilst he stands at 6/1 for the Chelsea and Manchester United manager positions.
Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna, who guided Ipswich Town to the Premier League, is the early bookies' favourite for the soon-to-be vacant job at Brighton, with odds of 6/4 at Sky Bet.
Former boss Graham Potter (5/1) and Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany (6/1) complete the top three.
