Roberto De Zerbi to leave Brighton: Early contender for Brighton manager position revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is the early favourite contender to replace Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton.

Albion have confirmed that head coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after tomorrow’s final Premier League match of the season against Manchester United at the American Express Stadium.

De Zerbi, who joined Brighton in September 2022, following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, oversaw the club’s highest top flight finish in 2022/23 and led the club to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Italian is ranked as favourite for the Bayern Munich head coach job, at odds of 4/9 odds on Sky Bet, whilst he stands at 6/1 for the Chelsea and Manchester United manager positions.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town at Portman Road on May 04, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna, who guided Ipswich Town to the Premier League, is the early bookies' favourite for the soon-to-be vacant job at Brighton, with odds of 6/4 at Sky Bet.