Roberto De Zerbi's brilliant birthday message to Brighton fans amid Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool transfer

Roberto De Zerbi gave a huge "thank you for your loyal support" to the fans who cheered on Brighton's record breaking season, where they achieved a Europa League spot for the first time in the club's history.

Roberto De Zerbi was appointed head coach at Brighton in September 2022, replacing Graham Potter. The Italian didn't have the best start – winning once in his first six – but a 4-1 win over Potter’s Chelsea kick-started the unforgettable season.

De Zerbi created a team that was brave at passing out from the back coupled with a high-intensity midfield that never gave up. Japan international attacker Kaoru Mitoma was brilliant on the left flank, Moises Caicedo impressed in the midfield, while World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister – who is set to join Premier League rivals Liverpool this week – were all key to the success.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is hugely popular among the Albion fans

De Zerbi was successful in getting to the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium but marginally lost a nail biting penalty shoot out 6-7 to Manchester United. They finished a tough Premier League campaign in sixth position and in doing so, the Seagulls reached a Europa League spot for the first time in their history. De Zerbi will no doubt go down as one of the greatest managers in Brighton's history. The fans rightly appreciate their passionate head coach and it seems the feeling is mutual.

De Zerbi, on his 44th birthday wrote on the Albion website: "Of course, the most important people at any football club are the supporters. They are our beating heart, and the warmth they have shown to me has been truly amazing.

"I am humbled by the support they have given me and also by the numbers who come to watch us, both here at the Amex and on our travels away from home.

"I mentioned before that, in a cost-of-living crisis, I have been amazed at the number of fans who travel to our away games – especially on those long, long trips ‘up north’ – so thank you for your loyal support.