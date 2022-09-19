Roberto De Zerbi's five transfer priorities for January window as Chelsea and Liverpool circle top talents

Brighton's top talent such as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo will be in high demand this January from their Premier League rivals

The Italian has a reputation of developing young talent and getting the best from his senior professional but De Zerbi will surely want to add to the squad in the coming transfer window.

Albion have just 10 Premier League matches to play until the January transfer window and keeping his star players will be just vital as making signings.

Here’s a look at what the new head coach could prioritise.

Sign a striker

Brighton have started the season in impressive fashion but their defeat at Fulham highlighted the need for a striker. Graham Potter became increasingly annoyed about questions to sign a new striker. "Where can Brighton sign a 20-goal striker?" He reasoned. Well, Albion did have a 10 goal striker in Neal Maupay but they let him go to Everton. Danny Welbeck needs support, Deniz Undav is untested at Premier League level and the future of Leo Trossard remains uncertain. De Zerbi needs a striker.

Robert Sanchez

Graham Potter made a huge call to ditch Maty Ryan and promote and Rob Sanchez to the first team two seasons ago. Despite some wobbles the young Spain international has impressed and is expected to develop into one of the world's finest goalkeepers. He is contracted until June 2025 and Brighton will hope to keep the 24-year-old for the long term. Is he an upgrade on Chelsea’s Édouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga? A huge offer could tempt Albion as they have Kjell Scherpen in reserve.

Moises Caicedo

What a talent this young Ecuador international midfielder is. The 20-year-old has been superb following his introduction to the Albion first team. He has provided power and skill to the Albion midfield and cushioned the blow of Yves Bissouma's exit. He knows where the goal is too – all qualities that get the big guns circling. Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal are all said to be keen.

Alexis Mac Allister

The midfielder has just a year remaining on his contract and Brighton will be keen to tie the Argentina international down to a new deal. He is in the form of his life and flourished under Graham Potter. the 24-year-old is perhaps more important to the team than Bissouma was. De Zerbi will hope he stays for the long term because he is a vital part of this Albion team.

Leandro Trossard