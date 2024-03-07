Live
Roma 4, Brighton and Hove Albion 0 - FULL-TIME: Ruthless Roma hammer Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion were beaten 4-0 by Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.
Goals from Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante sealed the win for the home side and gave the Seagulls an tough task at the Amex next week.
SussexWorld reports Sam Morton and Mark Dunford will be there. You can follow all the latest news from Rome here.
Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE
- Brighton take on Roma in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie
- This is Brighton's first ever meeting with an Italian club in Eurpean competition
- Roma have only lost one of their last 23 games in the Europa League
- This is Brighton's first ever knockout fixture in European competition
added time
There is five minutes added time
87 mins - Roma subs
Zalewski and Azmoun on for El Shaarawy and Lukaku
