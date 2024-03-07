Live

Roma 4, Brighton and Hove Albion 0 - FULL-TIME: Ruthless Roma hammer Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion were beaten 4-0 by Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 5th Mar 2024, 07:21 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 19:55 GMT
Bryan Cristante of AS Roma scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between AS Roma and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stadio Olimpico on March 07, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)Bryan Cristante of AS Roma scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between AS Roma and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stadio Olimpico on March 07, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Goals from Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante sealed the win for the home side and gave the Seagulls an tough task at the Amex next week.

Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE

Key Events

  • Brighton take on Roma in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie
  • This is Brighton's first ever meeting with an Italian club in Eurpean competition
  • Roma have only lost one of their last 23 games in the Europa League
  • This is Brighton's first ever knockout fixture in European competition
20:05 GMT

They can learn

20:02 GMT

Shambles

19:56 GMT

Awaiting De Zerbi press conference

updates to follow

19:56 GMT

Loud and proud

19:39 GMT

It has been magnificent

19:38 GMT

Be proud

19:36 GMT

added time

There is five minutes added time

19:34 GMT

Their night

19:33 GMT

87 mins - Roma subs

Zalewski and Azmoun on for El Shaarawy and Lukaku

19:31 GMT

A bad review

