Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE: Seagulls looking to make history in Rome
The Seagulls finished top of their group in their first ever European campaign and will be looking to win their first ever knockout match against Rome on Thursday.
SussexWorld reports Sam Morton and Mark Dunford will be there. You can follow all the latest news from Rome here.
- Brighton take on Roma in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie
- This is Brighton's first ever meeting with an Italian club in Eurpean competition
- Roma have only lost one of their last 23 games in the Europa League
- This is Brighton's first ever knockout fixture in European competition
Injury news
Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of injury concerns ahead of their Europa League round of 16 first leg clash with Roma this Thursday.
Roberto De Zerbi issues Lewis Dunk fitness update ahead of Roma and Nottingham Forest
Roberto De Zerbi admits he has to carefully manage the workload of skipper Lewis Dunk ahead of the Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Roma this Thursday. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/he-cant-roberto-de-zerbi-issues-lewis-dunk-fitness-update-ahead-of-roma-and-nottingham-forest-4541774
Brighton handed major boost because of Europa League rule ahead of Roma and Nottingham Forest fixtures
Brighton and Hove Albion will be boosted by the return of their key playmaker for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie at Roma this Thursday. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/brighton-handed-major-boost-because-of-europa-league-rule-ahead-of-roma-and-nottingham-forest-fixtures-4541619