Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE: Seagulls looking to make history in Rome

Brighton and Hove Albion are heading to the Stadio Olimpico this week as they look to make more club history.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 5th Mar 2024, 07:21 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 07:37 GMT
Brighton and Hove Albion are playing at the Stadio Olimpico Thursday for their Europa League last 16 clash against Roma. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Brighton and Hove Albion are playing at the Stadio Olimpico Thursday for their Europa League last 16 clash against Roma. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The Seagulls finished top of their group in their first ever European campaign and will be looking to win their first ever knockout match against Rome on Thursday.

SussexWorld reports Sam Morton and Mark Dunford will be there. You can follow all the latest news from Rome here.

Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE

Key Events

  • Brighton take on Roma in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie
  • This is Brighton's first ever meeting with an Italian club in Eurpean competition
  • Roma have only lost one of their last 23 games in the Europa League
  • This is Brighton's first ever knockout fixture in European competition
07:51 GMT

Injury news

Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of injury concerns ahead of their Europa League round of 16 first leg clash with Roma this Thursday.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/brighton-vs-roma-early-europa-league-injury-news-as-6-out-and-4-doubts-4542118

07:16 GMT

If you are not going to Rome...

13:12 GMT

Roberto De Zerbi issues Lewis Dunk fitness update ahead of Roma and Nottingham Forest

Roberto De Zerbi admits he has to carefully manage the workload of skipper Lewis Dunk ahead of the Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Roma this Thursday. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/he-cant-roberto-de-zerbi-issues-lewis-dunk-fitness-update-ahead-of-roma-and-nottingham-forest-4541774

12:58 GMT

Billy enjoys playing with Pascal

12:36 GMT

Brighton handed major boost because of Europa League rule ahead of Roma and Nottingham Forest fixtures

Brighton and Hove Albion will be boosted by the return of their key playmaker for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie at Roma this Thursday. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/brighton-handed-major-boost-because-of-europa-league-rule-ahead-of-roma-and-nottingham-forest-fixtures-4541619

10:28 GMT

Crisis? What Crisis! Fickle Brighton fans should remember it's Roma next (not Rochdale)

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/criisis-what-crisis-fickle-brighton-fans-should-remember-its-roma-next-not-rochdale-4541328

10:10 GMT

Difficult day....

