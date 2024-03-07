Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE: Seagulls looking to make history in Rome, latest Gatwick and easyJet updates, De Zerbi press conference
The Seagulls finished top of their group in their first ever European campaign and will be looking to win their first ever knockout match against Rome on Thursday.
SussexWorld reports Sam Morton and Mark Dunford will be there. You can follow all the latest news from Rome here.
Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE
- Brighton take on Roma in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie
- This is Brighton's first ever meeting with an Italian club in Eurpean competition
- Roma have only lost one of their last 23 games in the Europa League
- This is Brighton's first ever knockout fixture in European competition
Warning to Albion fans
Happy Solly March Day!
Seagulls over Rome
'Make the most of them'
The latest London Gatwick update including easyJet flights
These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Thursday, March 7).
Are you not entertained?
Pascal Groß press conference
Pascal Groß "We will be humble but will want to do something special."
On Rome
"It's a beautiful city. Gladiator is one of my favourite movies. We are very excited about tomorrow."
De Zerbi press conference
Is it so unlikely to see you coaching in Serie A - economic reason or is Premier League the right place for you?
"I do what makes me happy and right now I am happy where I am. It makes me happy me happy when we win but also when we lose. One day I will return to Italy but I don't know when that day will come."
De Zerbi press conference
Could the game in Europa League be the right time to find a spark?
"Tomorrow's game is no more important that Sunday's game against Nottingham." He highlighted teams who have struggled who have played in European competitions like Lens, Sevilla, Villareal, West Ham.
This is the first time 90 minutes is half time - does it make any difference to how you prepare?
"True first time for Brighton not the first time for me [when he was at Shahktar]. It's going to be 180 minutes of a match. We have strike to right balance of being ourselves but at the same time remember it's not over when the final whistle goes."
De Zerbi press conference
What is your overriding feeling on bringing Brighton to your home land?
"Very proud to be back in my country with my team. This is a team I really love. This is a team who can be beaten 3-0 but always fight back. They play with pride and hunger and I am very proud of this team."
What team will your daughter be supporting?
"When someone is playing her dad's steam she supports my team."