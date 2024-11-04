Injury concern for key midfielder ahead of Manchester City clash

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Yasin Ayari is struggling with ankle injury ahead of Brighton's fixture with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Ayari picked up an injury to his left ankle during the 2-1 loss at Liverpool last Saturday. The Sweden international performed well at Anfield but was badly limping as he was substituted on 76 minutes for Mats Wieffer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “I didn’t speak to him after the game. He’s a ruthless player, very resilient, so hopefully it is nothing bad.”

Brighton's Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari gets stuck into Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Ayari has been a surprise package for Brighton this term. The 20-year-old impressed Hurzeler in pre-season and has made eight appearances so far in the Premier League this term and two in the Carabao Cup.

Central midfield is though cause for concern for Hurzeler. Matt O'Riley, a £25m summer signing from Celtic, has missed the entire campaign so far with an ankle injury, James Milner has ongoing hamstring trouble, Carlos Baleba missed the match at Anfield with a knee injury and Wieffer, another £25m summer arrival, has struggled with fitness and form.

Jack Hinshelwood, who returned from a calf injury, partnered Ayari in midfield at Liverpool and both will now hope to be fit to face Man City this weekend at the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler will also assess Baleba this week ahead of the showdown with the champions.

"Carlos had an issue with his knee,” said the German. “He would have been a starter [at Liverpool], but in the end it was the right decision not to take any risks."