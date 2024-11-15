'Sad to see him go' – Key Brighton man with 153 appearances exits for MLS move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former player and coach heads to the MLS with Charlotte FC

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex- Brighton midfielder Gary Dicker is leaving his role as a professional development coach to join the coaching staff at MLS side Charlotte FC.

Gary rejoined Albion at the beginning of the 2021/22 season to become the men’s under-21s’ overage player, before hanging up his boots to take a coaching role with the under-18s that season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to the under-21s in September 2022, working with Andrew Crofts and Shannon Ruth.

Gary Dicker made 153 appearances for Brighton

Gary said, “I’ve had a brilliant three years since I’ve come back to the club. I’ve had amazing support from the academy and the club as I’ve transitioned from a player to a coach.

“I want to say a big thank you to Tony Bloom and Paul Barber for bringing me back to the club, and also to David Weir and Ian Buckman for all their support.

“I have had the opportunity to work with some great people, in particular Shannon Ruth and before that Andrew Crofts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This chance to go to America though is a really exciting one for me and my family, but it wouldn’t have come about without the Albion and the coaching education that they’ve given me.”

Academy manager Ian Buckman said, “Gary has been an excellent addition to the academy setup and we’re sad to see him go, but this is a hugely exciting opportunity for him and his family.

“It’s been great to see Gary really grow as a coach, making a significant contribution to our programme, and help a number of young players make the step up to senior football. We wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Gary spent four years with Albion as a player, helping them win League One in 2011. In total he made 153 first team appearances.