The latest round of Premier League fixtures gets underway today as the transfer stories continue to pick up speed behind the scenes.

Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United in a 3pm kick off.

New Magpies hero Dan Burn will return to his old club for the first time since moving in January and Eddie Howe has praised the big centre back ahead of the fixture.

He said: “He’s a great lad and has mixed well with the team,” Howe said.

“He’s got the respect of everyone with how he’s conducted himself and he’s trained very well. He had to be patient for a little period but when he got his chance in the team he’s performed very strongly.”

Meanwhile, Brighton have been hit hard by injury problems for the fixture with boss Graham Potter commenting: “Adam Lallana’s made good progress, Adam Webster will still be absent.

“Enock (Mwepu) has come back from illness, the weekend might be too soon, but Jeremy Sarmiento’s been training and involved in the squad.”

Despite having such differing fortunes in the way they started the season there are now just eight points separating the two clubs ahead of today’s match.

Their previous meeting this season ended 1-1 at the AMEX with Leandro Trossard’s penalty opening the scoring and Issac Hayden equalising for the visitors.

Ahead of that match, here are the Premier League transfer rumours doing the rounds on Saturday morning:

1. Martial not likely to make Sevilla switch permanent Anthony Martial’s time at Sevilla will not be extended past the summer (FootballTransfers) Photo Sales

2. Chelsea uncertainty give Tuchel contract concerns over trio Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is concerned Chelsea’s out-of-contract stars Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could leave the club in the summer with the sale of the club having generated a lot of uncertainty (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Barcelona undecided on permanent Traore move Barcelona are yet to decide if they will offer Wolves winger Adama Traore a permanent deal at the end of the season when his loan ends (as) Photo Sales

4. Lewandowski linked with Red Devils Manchester United are among ‘a number’ of Premier League to have been contacted by representatives of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (90mins) Photo Sales