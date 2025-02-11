Brighton captain an injury doubt ahead of Friday’s Premier League clash

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is a major fitness doubt ahead of Friday's Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls skipper appeared to damage his ribs in the first half of Brighton's excellent 2-1 FA Cup win also against Chelsea last Saturday.

Dunk, 33, was forced off at halftime and was replaced by Adam Webster. Dunk, who has made 19 Premier League appearances this season, has had injury issues this term as he missed four top flight matches in October and November last year with calf trouble.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion struggled with a rib injury against Chelsea

He also missed the 1-1 draw against Arsenal last month with a separate calf injury and the 4-0 FA Cup third round win at Norwich City in January.

Dunk is now expected to have a scan on his injured ribs and will be closely assessed in the build-up to Friday night's 8pm clash against Enzo Maresca's fourth-placed Chelsea.

“We have to see it,” said head coach Fabian Hurzeler, immediately after the FA Cup fourth round win. “There will be a scan and then I can say more.”

Webster is expected to step-in once again, if the match arrives too soon for the skipper.

Webster, 30, has also had injuries this term following a hamstring problem sustained last October in the 3-2 win against Tottenham and has just three Premier League starts to his name this season.

January arrival Eiran Cashin could also be an option following his £9m switch from Derby County.

Playing the same team twice in quick succession can throw up problems for both managers. Hurzeler was pleased with the FA Cup display and now wants his team to repeat those levels of intensity this Friday, Valentine’s Day.

"I'm sure it will be a different challenge next week and we have to prepare for that,” said the German. “We have to get the same mindset like today and then I'm sure that we can prove it again.

"We can beat every team in this league, but it's first of all hard work, hard work and training. The standards, what I always demand is intensity and doing the basic things right because these are things you can control.

"You can't control to always shoot a goal or to make assists. What you can control is to work hard, to outwork the opponent, to run more than the opponent and these are small basic things I demand from my team. I think it's always crucial to the win.”

