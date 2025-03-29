'Scan' – Fresh double injury blow as Brighton star spotted in protective boot moments after Nottingham Forest agony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reaction from Brighton’s FA Cup quarter-final penalty shootout loss to Nottingham Forest

Brighton are set to be without two key players after their painful penalty shoot-out loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Seagulls battled to the end but Matz Sels was Forest’s penalty hero yet again as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 34 years.

The Belgian goalkeeper saved spot-kicks from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez as Forest beat Brighton 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Brighton's Georginio Rutter reacts following an injury during the English FA Cup quarter-final loss to Nottingham Forest

Brighton have struggled with injuries this season and now £40m summer signing from Leeds United Georginio looks set for a spell on the sidelines as he hobbled off on 70 minutes.

It appeared to be a muscular issue to the ankle as left the pitch in in obvious discomfort. He was then seen in the technical area wearing a protective boot as he watched the penalties unfold.

Defender Adam Webster was also forced off ahead of extra with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. Webster was replaced by Lewis Dunk, who returned after a six-match absence with a rib issue.

Both Webster and Georginio look highly unlikely to be fit in time to face Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

"Might have to go to a scan,” said Hurzeler when asked about Georginio after the match. “So I can't say anything now.”

Hurzeler also confirmed to Sussex World that Solly March and Mats Wieffer missed the match day squad as they were “injured.” The German was in no mood to elaborate further.

Of the defeat to Forest, Hurzeler added: “You have to analyse when you win games, you have to analyse when you lose games, and then it's about showing character.

"It's about showing the right reaction on that, because I think big teams, big players, they have the character to come back after losses like this.”

Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League and one point off the Champions League qualification spots, are back in action this Wednesday night against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium.