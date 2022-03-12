Here are today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton & Hove Albion host Liverpool in the lunchtime fixture this afternoon.

The Seagulls will be eager to put an end to their run of five defeats and will be feeling confident after three games unbeaten against Liverpool.

The reverse fixture ended 2-2 at Anfield after Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard helped Graham Potter’s side to a brilliant comeback.

If Brighton were able to snatch a win from the Reds then they could return to the top half of the Premier League table.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Wolves 'make contact' with Brazilian star Wolves have reportedly approached Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Pedrinho regarding a summer move. Bruno Lage signed the 23-year-old for Benfica in 2020. (Goal)

2. Everton eye Blackburn striker Everton are reportedly one of a number of Premier League clubs that have now expressed interest in Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz. The likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham are also keen. (TEAMtalk)

3. Toffees flop set for exit door Everton forward Cenk Tosun looks set to return to former club Besiktas on a free in the summer. The 30-year-old has struggled since his arrival at Goodison Park in 2018. (Inside Futbol)

4. West Ham target Belgian goalkeeper West Ham are showing interest in KV Mechelen goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke. The London club face competition from Reims and Torino for the 23-year-old. (Het Nieuwsblad)