Season ticket price increase: How Brighton's rise compares with Southampton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace

Season ticket prices across the Premier League for the 2024-25 campaign

Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed last month they sold out of general admission season tickets for the 2024/25 campaign – despite an increase on the cost of the cheapest ticket.

More than 95 per cent of Albion season ticket holders are said to have renewed for next season, which kicks off across the weekend of 17 August, 2024.

There was a rise of 7.8 percent for adults in the West Lower of £895 to £965, while the West Stand Lower, East Stand Lower and the East Stand Upper saw a seven percent increase – from £800 to £860. Adult season tickets for the North Stand, South West Corner and West Upper Wings went from £565 to £595, a rise of 6.3 percent. The West Stand Upper Central and West Stand Lower Wings increased from £675 to £710 and the family sections for an adult is now £620, from £595.

The Seagulls do however offer an interest free direct debit option for season tickets – something not all other clubs do. They have also provided free public transport on matchdays for season ticket holders, which is likely to continue for the new campaign.

Brighton’s average increase of 5.1 per cent for the 2024-25 season, places them 12th out of the top flight clubs increasing their season ticket prices for the upcoming campaign. According to Ticketgum, the average season ticket for the Premier League’s 2024/2025 season has increased by 7.5%. The figures were sourced from official club websites, in which the most recent prices were taken.

Southampton increased their prices the most, up by 26.4 per cent for their cheapest tickets and Everton is the only Premier League team decreasing their cheapest from £600 in 2023/24 to £555 for 2024/25.

Here’s how Brighton compare with their Premier League rivals:

1. Southampton £379 to £479 – 26.4% 2. Nottingham Forest £465 to £550 – 18.3% 3. Brentford £419 to £495 – 18.1% 4. West Ham United £310 to £345 –11.3%.

5.Manchester City £385 to £425 – 10.4% 6. Newcastle United £600 to £662 – 10.3% 7. Arsenal £974 – £1,073 – 10.2% 8. Chelsea £750 to £810 – 8%

9.Bournemouth £590 to £633 – 7.3% 10. Tottenham £807 to £856 – 6.1% 11. Ipswich Town £353 to £372 – 5.4% 12. Brighton £565 to £595 – 5.3%

13.Leicester City £385 to £404 – 4.9% =13. Aston Villa £610 to £640 – 4.9% 15. Fulham £595 to £619 – 4% 16. Man Utd £559 to £579 – 3.6%.