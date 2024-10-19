Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton’s excellent 1-0 victory at Newcastle United came with high price tag after an injury to match winner Danny Welbeck.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal attacker netted Albion’s winner in the first half as he calmly slotted home a clever through-ball from Georginio Rutter.

It was Welbeck’s fifth goal of the season and made it 100 goal contributions in the Premier League during his excellent career – with 72 goals and 28 assists in total.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion is carried from the pitch on a stretcher during the Premier League match at Newcastle United

The striker’s afternoon was however cut short in the second half at St James’ Park as he was stretchered off after lengthy on-pitch treatment with what looked like a back injury after colliding with Newcastle’s Fabian Schar. Welbeck was also given oxygen as he left the pitch.

All concerned will be hoping the injury is not as bad as it first appeared and the Brighton medical team will now assess the extent of the issue to the 33-year-old’s back.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, speaking to BBC Match of the Day, said: "No updates. I can't say any updates. I think he got a knee in his lower back. Let's wait until later, until tomorrow, then we'll know more.

"We have a lot of injuries, we always have to adjust things. But the guys are doing it brilliantly.”

Welbeck’s excellent goal and a terrific performance from goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen were key to Albion’s victory at Newcastle. Welbeck’s 35th-minute strike came decidedly against the run of play as the Magpies dominated much of the game, but were made to pay for not taking their chances.

The win for Brighton inflicted Newcastle’s first loss at St James’ Park in 11 matches and moves the Seagulls to fifth in the Premier League table with 15 points from eight matches.

Importantly for Brighton, they also kept a clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time since the 0-0 stalemate with Ipswich on September 14.

Hurzeler added: “We defended together. In the end, defence wins Championships. We got smashed against Chelsea but we learnt from it. Not everything was perfect today, we have to be honest with ourselves. But the luck will come to you if you work for it.

"Of course we want to focus on the process but you also need the results. For me, the result was good, the performance was OK."