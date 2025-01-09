'Serious option for us' - Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler could give Solly March game time in Norwich FA Cup Third Round

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Solly March, who has been kept out of the side due to injury, might be getting more minutes on Saturday against the Canaries.

In the pre-match press conference before the Albion travel to Norwich for the FA Cup Third Round, the Brighton boss revealed that there is a chance that Solly March could feature against The Canaries.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “He had this week two really good training sessions. We were really happy with how he trained… he looked quite sharp.

"He can train intense, and that’s a very positive thing.

Fabian Hurzeler said there is a chance that Solly March could feature against Norwich City in the Third Round of the FA Cup this weekend. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"Now we have to manage him so that he gets game time because I think after such a long injury, he needs the game time to get back to your real physical and mental performance level…

"In the end, it’s about winning the game so we can’t make any experiments, but Solly is also a player that gives us a lot of quality and he shows it in training. He will be a serious option for us to let him play against Norwich, yes.”