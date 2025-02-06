Seven Brighton players to miss Chelsea FA Cup fourth round tie after Fabian Hurzeler update

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has numerous injury problems ahead of the Chelsea FA Cup clash

Albion continue to struggle with injuries ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth round clash against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls, who were thrashed 7-0 in the Premier League at Nottingham Forest last week, have suffered numerous injuries this term – and the situation is not easing anytime soon.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been criticised this week following his team selection and tactics at the City Ground but not once has the German used injuries as an excuse.

Hurzeler claimed he didn't have a midfielder who could play 90 minutes last week as Jack Hinshelwood started and played 45 minutes as a lone midfielder, while Matt O'Riley and Diego Gomez were introduced as second half substitutes.

The regualr central midfield pairing of Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba missed the defeat last week and both are doubts for Saturday's content against Chelsea.

Left back Pervis Estupinan, who has missed the last two matches with a "muscular" issue, will also be assessed ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Mats Wieffer (thigh), Solly March (muscular), James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Jason Steele (surgery) and Igor Julio (hamstring) all miss out.

Hurzeler also gave a cryptic update as he stated two out of three from Ayari, Baleba, Estupinan "has a chance."

New signing Eiran Cashin could be available for selection following his £9m arrival from Derby County. Cashin, 23, has not featured in the FA Cup this season as he missed Derby’s third round penalty shootout loss to Leyton Orient last month due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Tom McGill was recalled from his loan at MK Dons. The Canadian international played 25 times for the League Two side during a successful spell in the first half of the season. McGill could be in contention for a place in the squad this weekend for the FA Cup tie with Chelsea, with Carl Rushworth cup-tied.

Technical director David Weir said, “Tom will come back into the squad and provide additional competition and cover. With Jason Steele currently sidelined, Carl Rushworth, Killian Cahill and Tom will compete with Bart Verbruggen.”