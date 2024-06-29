Seven Brighton transfers to be finalised this week as Tony Bloom's new plan takes shape

Brighton and Hove Albion are keen to bolster their squad this summer for new manager Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls, who finished 11th in the Premier League last term, have been linked with a number of high-profile players but are yet to make their major move in the transfer market.

A new midfielder remains a priority for Albion – especially as doubts remain on the future of Pascal Gross – while Adam Lallana and Steven Alzate both confirmed their exits earlier this summer.

Here's six incoming and outgoing deals that could be concluded next week as Tony Bloom's transfer plans continue…

Jakub Moder: The Poland international midfielder is said to have completed the first part of his medical with Leicester. The deal was hoped to be a part-exchange involving Dewsbury-Hall to Brighton but Chelsea appear to have scuppered that.

Deniz Undav: Stuttgart have reportedly triggered the option to buy for around £17m. Personal terms between Stuttgart and Undav are agreed and Undav has made it clear he wants to go. Brighton though could exercise the buy-back option, and will then negotiate with Stuttgart and perhaps other clubs.

Pascal Gross: The Germany international continues to mull over a new contract with Brighton. Hurzeler wants the player of the year to stay but Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Dortmund are ready to swoop.

Carl Rushworth: The goalkeeper impressed on loan last season at Swansea and now looks Premier League ready. Bart Verbruggen looks to be the Brighton No 1 and newly promoted Ipswich are said to be keen on a loan or permanent move for Rushworth. Big decision for Brighton and Rushworth.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Brighton look to have missed out the Leicester midfielder. Moder was offered as part exchange but that could now proceed as a standalone deal. Chelsea are favourites to land Dewsbury-Hall and have submitted an opening offer of £40m.

Marc Leonard: The Albion ace has been in high-demand after his impressive two-year loan at Northampton. Wrexham, Preston, Portsmouth and Birmingham have all expressed interest in the midfielder but FC Copenhagen are the new favourites.

Crysencio Summerville: Brighton are said to be in talks with Leeds United for their talented attacker who scored 19 goals in the Championship last term. Leeds will sell this summer but Brighton may have to get to £40m to conclude the deal. Liverpool are also keen.