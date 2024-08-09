Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Striker Deniz Undav leaves Brighton for Stuttgart

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deniz Undav finally got his wish as he joined VfB Stuttgart in a permanent move from Brighton for around £30m.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga runners-up and scored 19 goals with 10 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undav enjoyed his time in the Bundesliga and was very vocal in his attempt to force through the move. He even criticised Brighton for showing him "no appreciation” during his loan period.

Deniz Undav finally got his wish of a transfer from Brighton to Stuttgart

Stuttgart triggered the option to buy clause from the initial loan agreement but negotiations were complex and at one stage it was reported that Stuttgart almost walked away from the deal due to Brighton’s demands.

“I expressed my wish several times during the second half of the season and am pleased it’s finally happened,” said Undav speaking to the Stuttgart website.

“It’s a great feeling and I’m looking forward to the fans and the team. I always got on very well with everyone. I wanted to speak with the coach and thank him for his patience over the past few weeks. I’m now looking forward to my first training session with the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker signed for Albion in January 2022 for £6m from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, returning to the Belgian club for the second half of that season where he finished as the Jupiler Pro League top scorer. Undav then joined up for the Albion squad for the 2022/23 campaign, scoring eight goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “Deniz wants to play Champions League football and continue his time with VfB Stuttgart, and while we would liked to have kept him as part of the squad, his preference was to make his move permanent. Once he’d made that clear, our priority was to ensure that Stuttgart met the valuation of the player.

“That’s now been achieved and we would like to thank Deniz for his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”