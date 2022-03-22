Shane Duffy makes brutally honest goal scoring admission after Brighton's poor run

The Seagulls have been on a terrible run of late and have lost their last six Premier League matches.

It leaves Duffy and his teammates 13th in the league standings and they will look for a significant improvement in performances and results as they resume their campaign against basement team Norwich at the Amex Stadium on April 2.

“We’ve gone through a tough period, but that happens to a lot of teams in this League. It looks worse because we’ve had the defeats on the bounce, so we have to make sure it doesn’t continue.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy grapples with Tottenham striker Harry Kane during their recent Premier League fixture at the Amex Stadium

“If we’re at it we know we can win any game."

Brighton have been without the midfield talents of Adam Lallana and Enock Mwepu for extended periods, while Adam Webster continues to struggle with a groin injury. It is hoped all three will be available for first team duties after the break.

Duffy added: “Hopefully we’ll have a couple of players back after the break and can crack on. I know this team can go on a run of good results.

“It’s just about getting some belief back and getting the Amex rocking again with our fans behind us and putting a smile on their faces.

“There are nine games left and 27 points to play for. We can still do good things this season and that’s the belief the manager is putting in us.”

Albion started the season well and much of that was based on a solid defensive foundation. That seems to have gone out the window recently and Graham Potter’s team have conceded 13 in their last six matches and scored just once – a worrying combination.

“We’re conceding far too many goals, we’ve got to be better at keeping the ball out of the back of the net,” admitted Duffy.

“Against Spurs I thought both goals came when we were on top in the game, but we gave a few sloppy balls away and the goals we conceded were poor.

“That’s our platform as a team to go on and score goals.

"We’re not a side who scores two, three or four goals a game so we’ve got to be tighter. In the last six we’ve conceded at least two in every game and that needs to change.

“We’re all disappointed. It’s a tough run we’re on and there’s a little bit of confidence lacking, although I don’t think you could ever question the commitment or effort of our group of players. It’s just that Spurs had that extra bit of quality on Wednesday.”

Duffy’s defensive colleague Joel Veltman is also remaining positive despite the poor recent run.

“If you were saying before the season, that we would be in this position, then we would have been pleased. But we want to go to a higher level, right? We always want to aim high and that’s what I like about this football club.

“Regardless of what happened in the previous game, if you’ve won, lost or drawn, the next game is always the next challenge and you just have to focus on that.