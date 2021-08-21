'Shane Duffy you beautiful man' - Brighton fans delight as defender scores on Amex return

Shane Duffy celebrates his goal against Watford

There was already a fantastic atmosphere inside the stadium as a full capacity returned to the Amex for the first time since February 2020.

But on 10 minutes Duffy took the noise to the next level as the Ireland international defender rose highest in the box and thumped home a header from Pascal Gross' corner.

It's been a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the 29-year-old who had a tough time on loan at Celtic last season.

Duffy was a surprise inclusion into Graham Potter's team on the opening day of the season and produced an excellent display during Albion's 2-1 win at Burnley.

Potter lost defender Ben White to Arsenal during the summer and is also without the injured Dan Burn and Joel Veltman, who is self-isolating.

Duffy has taken his chance in style and the fans were delighted for a player many expected to depart the club this summer.

Duffy himself said last week he thought his Premier League career was over...how quickly things can change in football!

His first Albion goal since he scored against Norwich in 2019.

Here's what Albion supporters said on social media:

@groddy_bhafc: Big @shaneduffy you beautiful man #BHAFC

@revbarryhill: Unconfirmed reports that Arsenal are now lining up a £50m offer for Shane Duffy too #bhafc

@bhafcstateside: Ain’t nobody like @shaneduffy #BHAFC

@deminimismusic: Get in!!! So good to see Shane Duffy back to his best. Really chuffed for him #BHAFC #Bhoys #celticfc