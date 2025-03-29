Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FA Cup quarter-final team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest

Brighton striker Joao Pedro was a notable absentee from Albion’s starting XI for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham Forest.

Pedro was in action for Brazil during the international break and had a 15-hour long-haul flight home during the week as he landed on Thursday.

The £30m ace had started the last four Premier League matches and also played 120 minutes during the 2-1 FA Cup fifth round extra-time victory at Newcastle United.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is on the bench to face Nottingham Forest

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler instead opted for Danny Welbeck – who scored the winner at Newcastle – to lead the line with Pedro having to settle for a place on the bench.

When Welbeck’s fit, it’s always a close call between Welbeck and Pedro but the long-haul flight and possible fatigue and jet-lag tipped the balance in Welbeck’s favour.

Kaoru Mitoma was also on his travels during the international break but the Japanese star takes his spot on the left flank having recovered from a “small issue.”

Left back Pervis Estupinan also starts at left back following his World Cup qualifying exploits with Ecuador last week.

Lewis Dunk is fit again after a six match absence with a rib injury but the skipper is on the bench as Adam Webster, who has impressed of late, retains his spot at the heart of the defence alongside Jan Paul van Hecke.

Injuries to Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey sees Jack Hinshelwood start at right back, with Yasin Ayari in for Diego Gomez, who also travelled back from South America this week with Paraguay.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Brighton are as expected with Yankuba Minteh on the right flank and Georginio in the No 10 role. Bart Verbruggen starts between the sticks, with Tom McGill as back-up.

Matts Wieffer and Solly March were expected to feature in matchday squad but both are absent. Sussex World will bring more details on that from the post match press.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari, Rutter, Minteh, Welbeck, Mitoma. Subs: McGill, Dunk, Gruda, Pedro, Adingra, Cashin, Gomez, O'Riley, Tasker.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Dominguez, Yates, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Awoniyi. Subs: Miguel, Morato, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Moreno, Jota, Elanga, Boly.