Brighton & Hove Albion have won the race to sign sought-after IFK Göteborg wonderkid Malick Yalcouyé, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old from Mali joined Swedish outfit IFK Göteborg from Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas – who have produced a number of famous players, including Kolo Touré, Yaya Touré, Gervinho, Salomon Kalou and Emmanuel Eboué – in the 2023-24 winter transfer window.

He made his competitive debut for Blåvitt in February, and scored his first league goal for the club in April. Yalcouyé has since made 11 appearances for the Gothenburg-based side.

In May, Swedish outlet Expressen revealed that a host of top European clubs – including Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich – had sent scouts to watch the dynamic midfielder.

But now the teenager is reportedly set to join Albion for a fee of around ‘€10m, add-ons included’.

