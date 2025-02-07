All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Bundeliga2 outfit FC Nuremburg have acted swiftly to replace Stefanos Tzimas following his move to Brighton.

Albion made a January deadline-day move for the Greek striker for a reported £22million. The 19-year-old forward will remain with the German club on loan for the rest of the season and then team up with Fabian Hurzeler’s squad in the summer.

But the German club have already brought in their next talent in Croatia youth international Tino Kusanović as they prepare for life without Tzimas, who has 10 goals from 17 matches this term.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Tino Kusanović signs pro deal at Nürnberg today, with Miro Klose pushing to trust him also for the future with Tzimas moving to Brighton in July.

"16 year old striker, being monitored by Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen after bids from Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk Split."

Meanwhile, brighton were delighted to complete the signing of Tzimas. He came through the ranks with PAOK, making his first team debut as a late substitute against PAS Giannini in February 2023. He scored his first league goal for the club in the following game – a 6-0 victory over Ionikos – aged just 17-years-old.

He made 30 appearances in all competitions for PAOK, scoring five goals, before his summer move to Nuremburg. In Germany, he has been in superb form this season, netting 10 goals in seventeen league appearances so far. He has also represented Greece through the youth ranks, making his under-21.

Tzimas joined Nuremburg from PAOK Salonika in the summer on loan, in a move that included an option to buy. Nuremburg activated that option in this current window, ahead of his move to Albion.

Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, "Stefanos is an exceptional young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals, and we are absolutely delighted to have signed him.

"He will join up with us in the summer, ahead of next season, but we are really looking forward to working with him, and feel he has a very exciting future ahead."