Simon Adingra publicly responds to Brighton after £21m transfer to Sunderland

Simon Adingra issued a heartfelt message to Brighton fans after his £21m move to Sunderland last week.

The Ivory Coast international joined the Seagulls in 2022 from FC Nordsjælland for around £8m.

After a successful season on loan in Belgium with Union SG, Adingra became a regular for the Albion first team. The 23-year-old made 73 appearances in total with 12 goals and five assists. His best season came in 2023-24 under previous head coach Roberto De Zerbi, making 40 appearances, including involvement in all eight of Albion’s Europa League matches.

He struggled to establish himself last term as Fabian Hurzeler went with Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh as his first choice wide men.

Adingra almost joined Sunderland in the January transfer window but eventually signed for the newly-promoted Black Cats last week on a five-year deal.

Adingra is clearly grateful for the time he spent at Brighton. He posted: "Thank you @officialbhafc for the memories, the lessons, and the growth. It’s time for a new chapter, but this place will always have a part of my heart."

Adingra excited by Sunderland project

The signing is Sunderland's sixth of the summer as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League since 2016-17, joining Enzo le Fee, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, and Chemsdine Talbi.

"It's a pleasure to be here, and I cannot wait to get started," Adingra told the club's website.

"The club and the project are really exciting. I spoke with everyone and their interest in me made the decision easy - I wanted to be part of Sunderland's future.

"Playing in the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so to continue doing that is incredible. It's a big challenge ahead – we'll be facing top players and strong opponents - but I'm ready for it."

He made 12 starts from 29 Premier League appearances last season. During his time with Albion, Adingra won the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2024, being named the man of the match in the final – a 2-1 win over Nigeria – after he set up both of his country’s goals.

Brighton boss Hurzeler said: "I have enjoyed working with Simon and he’s made a significant contribution during his time with the club.

“However, he is at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing regularly. Given the competition we have in the wide positions that’s not something we could guarantee.

“This move to Sunderland gives him that opportunity, so on behalf of everyone, I’d like to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

