Simon Adingra's belter opens the scoring for Brighton at Aston Villa - watch

Brighton attacker Simon Adingra scored his second Premier League goal of the season in the first half of Albion’s clash at Aston Villa.

Adingra has struggled for game time this term and had only made three starts in the top flight so far.

The Ivorian was though in from the start at Villa Park as Adingra was selected ahead of Japan international Kaoru Mitoma.

It was a bold move from head coach Fabian Hurzeler but one that paid off almost immediately as the 22-year-old opened the scoring for Brighton after just 12 minutes.

Skipper Lewis Dunk launched a long ball forward, Joao Pedro occupied two Aston Villa defenders and Adingra cut in from the left and arrowed a sublime right-footed finish beyond home goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

It was the Brighton man’s first goal since his effort in the 3-0 victory at Everton on the opening day of the season.

Albion though were unable to hold on to the lead as Ollie Watkin levelled from the spot after Joao Pedro kicked the boot of Morgan Rogers in the box.