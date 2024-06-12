Six Brighton players who may depart when the transfer window opens amid Fabian Hurzeler uncertainty

Deniz Undav of Germany has expressed his wish to leave Brighton this summer

The Seagulls have a number of key transfer decisions to make this summer amid the arrival of a new manager. St Pauli boss Fabian Hurzeler looks set to be announced as tBrighton’s new head coach later this week but which players the 31-year-old German wants to keep and which maybe surplus to requirements remains uncertain.

Previous boss Roberto De Zerbi said new defenders and midfielders would be his transfer priority but if Brighton do make significant moves in the transfer market this summer, it’s likely some will have to make way. Steven Alzate and Adam Lallana have already left and here’s six more Albion players who could be prepared to leave the Seagulls ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Deniz Undav: The German striker had an excellent year on loan at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga and has already expressed his wish to make the switch permanent. Stuttgart do have an option to buy but the terms of this agreement remain unclear. Brighton are reportedly keen to keep Undav, despite his intentions, and one of Hurzeler’s first tasks could be persuading his countryman to stay. Undav is currently with the German national team and preparing for the Euros.

Pascal Gross: Another German international who could be on the move. Brighton are currently in talks with the 32-year-old on a new contract as his current deal expires next summer. Gross has previously expressed his wish to return to the Bundesliga for professional and family reasons but it’s understood Hurzeler wants the Brighton player of the year to stay at the Amex Stadium.

Joel Veltman: The Dutch defender is another who will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer. The 32-year-old made 17 Premier League starts last term but the emergence of Jack Hinshelwood and the return to fitness of Tariq Lamptey could see his game time at right back reduced further. James Milner can also slot in at right back. The main issue though is the history of injuries to Lamptey – plus Hinshelwood and Milner both suffered long-term injury problems last season. Veltman remains a reliable performer and a tough call to make here.