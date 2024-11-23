Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton remain without their captain and a number of other key players as their line-up to face Bournemouth is confirmed.

Despite the international break, Albion still had a few injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Vitality Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, November 23).

Fabian Hurzeler has made two changes to the team that stunned Manchester City.

One of the game-changers in that match, Joao Pedro, starts for the first time since August. He is joined up front by Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck in an attacking line-up.

Key man Carlos Baleba also starts after his vital contribution against the Premier League champions. He is joined in midfield by Yasin Ayari, who has recovered from a minor foot injury.

The duo to make way are Jack Hinshelwood and Simon Adingra. The former injured his right knee against Manchester City, whilst the latter is on the bench despite his superb goal for the Ivory Coast in the international break.

Hinshelwood, 19, hobbled off in the 57th minute against City and this Saturday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium arrives just too soon.

The academy graduate has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler’s sixth placed team, with ten starts from his ten appearances in the Premier League so far.

"We have to see how it's going over the next two days,” said Hurzeler. “He has a small issue with his knee. It’s nothing serious, but there we have to see and wait over the next two days.”

Yankuba Minteh is not in the matchday squad, despite reports pre-match that he had recovered from a muscular problem and was an option for Brighton.

Still missing is skipper Lewis Dunk, another of Brighton’s experienced campaigners. He has been struggling of late and has missed the last four matches with a calf injury, sustained in the warm-up to the Wolves match.

Huzeler added: “Lewis Dunk has been training. Let's see how the next two days are going. But he's close.”

Ferdi Kadioglu is also absent due to a ‘small issue’ he suffered after the game against Liverpool.

"He wasn’t able to play the games for the Turkish national team,” Hurzeler said. “We also shouldn't take any risks. I don't think that he will be an option for the weekend.”

Brighton’s experienced midfielder James Milner appears no closer to a return ahead of their clash at Bournemouth this Saturday.

Milner, 38, started the first three matches of the Premier League season but injured his hamstring during the first half of Brighton’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal on August 31.

It was initially said to be a ‘small issue’ but three months later the former Liverpool man is still on the side-lines and no timescale has been given for a possible return.

"I can't give a clear schedule,” said Hurzeler in his pre-match press conference. “The medical department, the physios, they work hard with him day to day, week to week, but I can't give the clear schedule as to when he will be back. It can be fast, it can take a little bit longer – I don't want to give any schedule or date as to when we'll see him back on the pitch.”

There are a notable lack of defensive options for Albion. Tariq Lamptey (calf), Adam Webster (thigh) and Solly March (still working his way back to full fitness after long-term knee injury) are all still unavailable.

That means 19-year-old academy star Ruairi McConville is in the Brighton squad for the first time. The centre-back – who has recently made his senior debut for Northern Ireland – is one of two defenders on the Albion bench. He is joined by left-back Imari Samuels.

Hurzeler is expecting a tough game this Saturday against Bournemouth team who have already beaten Arsenal and Manchester City on home soil this term.

"Bournemouth deserved to win [against City] and they also deserved to win against Arsenal,” said the Brighton boss. “They are one of the strongest teams because they have the ability to suffer.

“They also have the ability to hurt the opponent. A team who defends because they have great one against one players, they have a great striker Evanilson, they have Semenyo, they have Kluivert.

“So individual quality for wingers and on top of that, they have great players at the back. They can open a game with his passes with Christie in midfield.

"So they are a very strong team, a very compact team. So for me, it's no surprise that they beat these two big clubs.”

Brighton: Verbruggen, Igor, Pedro, Rutter, Welbeck, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman.

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Encisco, Adingra, Wieffer, Ferguson, O'Riley, McConville, Samuels.