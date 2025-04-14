Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris says Brighton-bound Tommy Watson needs more time before he is back to his best.

Watson, 18, agreed a £10m deal to join Brighton this summer having progressed through the ranks at the Stadium of Light.

Watson has made 16 appearances in the Championship this term with two goals to his name.

Tommy Watson of Sunderland was booed by some of his own fans at the Stadium of Light

The winger has started the last two matches – a 0-0 draw at Norwich and the 1-0 home loss to Swansea last Saturday – but looked short of his best form following a recent 15-match absence with injury.

Watson started on the left side of the attack mainly due to the injury of regular winger Romaine Mundle. The teenager was replaced in the second half against Swansea and was booed by some Sunderland supporters.

Le Bris said: "For Tommy, the squad, the staff, there is no problem. For his game level, he does not have huge experience.

"He reached a good level before his injury but he built this level progressively as well. He started probably at 60/70 per cent of the level he reached before the injury."

The Sunderland boss added: "He has to go through the same process now. In this division you need time to find rhythm, connect with your team mates.

"You can't just switch it on and it's OK - you need training, match time. It's not just a snap of the fingers, it doesn't work like that."

Sunderland are fourth in the Championship and pushing for promotion via the play-offs. They are in action this Friday at fifth placed Bristol City.

Brighton look forward to welcoming Watson to the Amex Stadium this summer after agreeing a four-year deal earlier this month.

"Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time," said Brighton technical director David Weir.

"He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer.

"However, for now his full focus is on helping them finish their season as strongly as possible."

Watson has represented England at both under-17 and under-18 level.