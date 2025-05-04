'So confusing' - Watch Yankuba Minteh's unusual celebration after scoring for Brighton against former club Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring for Brighton against his former club Newcastle with a fine finish – but it was his celebration that has got people talking.

Minteh, 20, found the top corner – via a slight deflection off Dan Burn – to give Albion the lead after 28 minutes on Sunday (May 4).

It was the Gambian international’s seventh goal this season – and his second against his former employers.

Minteh also scored in the 2-1 win at St James’ Park in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

After his latest goal, the winger seemed to initially apologise to the travelling Newcastle fans – before then pointing to the pitch and the Brighton badge.

It has certainly caused a stir on social media, with a great deal of confusion about what the celebration was all about. Here are some of the comments on X (formerly Twitter):

– @SportzGlobal01: “That Minteh celebration is so confusing, is he showing respect or disrespect?”

– @Ifcj__: “What a bizarre celebration from Minteh.”

Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring for Brighton against his former club Newcastle with a fine finish – but it was his celebration that has got people talking. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

– @ChelsChris03: “Minteh with arguably the weirdest goal celebration of all time.”

– @Marshall89HD: “That Minteh celebration was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen btw.”

– @pxst88: “Never wanted Minteh to go, interested to know what that celebration was meant to be saying.”

– @JotaBelieveIt: “Not sure Minteh understood that celebration either.”

The celebration aside, the goal was a crucial one in a game between two European hopefuls.

Daniel Gabbidon – former Premier League defender on BBC Radio 5 Live – said: “It's the first opportunity really that Brighton have had. The end product hasn't been good until now but on this occasion it was fantastic.

“Somehow, with three or four Newcastle bodies in and around him, Minteh is able to cut inside on his left foot and whip it into the far corner. It's a fantastic finish.”

If Albion were to win, they would move up from tenth to eighth as they look to qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

Meanwhile, Champions League chasing Newcastle need a win to solidify their place in the top five.