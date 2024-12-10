Alexis Mac Allister has recalled his fond memories of life at Brighton and Hove Albion in an interview with Premier League legend Gary Lineker.

In a wide-ranging discussion for the The Rest Is Football podcast, the World Cup winner revealed that Roberto De Zerbi was the best manager he has ever worked with – and highlighted what he thinks makes Brighton a special club.

Mac Allister, 25, joined Liverpool from Albion in an initial £35m deal in the summer of 2023. The Albion fan favourite accepted a five-year-deal with the club to end his four-and-a-half year stay at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls remain close to the Argentine star’s heart.

Asked by Lineker about his relationship with the Brighton fans – who have twice given him a warm welcome back to the Amex – Mac Allister said: “I came back twice with Liverpool and they've always been amazing with me.

"They know the love I have for them. And yeah, it's a really special place for me.”

Lineker asked how the transfer to Liverpool came about – and if it was impossible to turn down.

Mac Allister replied: “It was with my agent first. Of course, as you said, Liverpool is a big club, so it's so hard to say no. But at the same time, there was a release clause, so everything was a little bit easier, let's say.

"I don't think the fans understand that if Liverpool comes, it's a big club, because it happened with players that went to Chelsea or other clubs and the fans don't like it.

“I think it's just the way you move, you know?

“I think it's the way you leave. I always respect them and that's the most important thing because I'm really grateful for them and that's why I've done it.

"But as I said, I have big love for them. I spent three years and a half there, so I'm really grateful for them and I didn't want to leave in a bad way. I think it was the best for everyone.”

Alexis Mac Allister said Danny Welbeck is one of the key reasons for Brighton and Hove Albion's recent success (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Lineker said Brighton are a ‘very well-run club’ but are ‘punching above their weight’.

He asked: “What makes them so different? Because they're punching above their weight, realistically, aren't they, as a football club?

"They seem to find players like yourself, young players coming through from different parts of the world and then sell them on or keep them as part of their team. They don't make many mistakes.”

Mac Allister responded: “Well, I think everyone looks at the young players, the players they sell or these kind of things, but what I have to say is that they have a big base in players like Lewis Dunk.

“These leaders that are so important for the club. Danny Welbeck has been there for a couple of years and he was amazing with the young players.

"They bring players that they think are good from the data. They work a lot with data. I think everyone at the club knows their role. Then you need the managers to play the young players.”

It took Mac Allister time to bed in at Albion following his £7m move in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors, via a loan with Boca. Mac Allister though adapted to the demands of the Premier League and under Graham Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi, established himself as one of the best players in Albion's history – and their only ever World Cup winner.

Asked by Lineker about De Zerbi – who is now the manager at Marseille – Mac Allister said: “He's a crazy guy, but I love him.

"I think he's the best manager I've ever had.”

Lineker, sounding surprised, said: “Really, you've got [Jurgen] Klopp and [Arne] Slot in there.”

The Liverpool star replied: “I think the passion he [De Zerbi] gives for football, that's special.

"And then his idea, his tactical side is amazing. And he makes you feel good in the team.

“Since the first day I met him, he was amazing with me. And that's why I said he was the best coach.”

To watch the full episode, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVHQmipBtdw