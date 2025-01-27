Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Fabian Hurzeler insists experienced midfielder James Milner is pushing hard for a first team return.

The former Liverpool man started the first three Premier League matches of the season but sustained a serious hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last August.

Milner, 39, has not been seen since and a return still looks to be sometime away as ninth placed Brighton prepare to push for Europe during the second half of the campaign.

James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion receives medical treatment before being substituted off due to injury at Arsenal last August

“He's in every day and trying to do his rehab," said Hurzeler prior to the 1-0 loss to Everton last Saturday. "He's trying to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“I think everyone can imagine how hard he works in the gym, how professional he is and how positive his mindset is.

“It's so important for us to have him around the training ground because he always has an opinion, he can share his experiences and support the young players.

“On top of that, of course, he is trying to do everything to be back on the pitch to help the team.”

Midfield has been a problem for Hurzeler this season as Matt O’Riley suffered a serious ankle injury on his debut following his £25m arrival from Celtic, while Mats Wieffer is currently out with a knee issue and has made just four top flight starts.

“[Wieffer is doing] quite well, so hopefully he will be back in one to two weeks without putting too much pressure on my medical department," said Hurzeler.

Another £25m arrival, Ferdi Kadioglu, has also missed most of the season after his toe injury required surgery following his switch from Fenerbahçe. Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari have been the main men in midfield of late although the return of Jack Hinshelwood, who missed the last 11 matches with a knee problem, was one of the few positives to emerge from the 1-0 home loss to Everton.

The Brighton boss also confirmed that Pervis Estupinan and Solly March missed the Everton defeat due to “muscular issues” and unsettled striker Evan Ferguson is still struggling with an ankle problem. Ferguson has missed the last six Premier League matches and has made just two top flight starts this term.

West Ham, Everton and Celtic continue to be linked with the Ireland international. “It's always a decision we make together,” said Hurzeler on Ferguson’s future. “So, We want to hear his opinion, his thoughts.

"We want to hear also his needs, his wishes and then it is also the club's side. Then it is about making the right decision together. Honestly, I don't know yet."

Brighton are next in Premier League action at Nottingham Forest this Saturday, with a 12.30pm kick-off at the City Ground.