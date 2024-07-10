Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Albion have appointed Dario Vidošić as the club’s new women’s first team head coach.

Vidošić has agreed a contract until 2027. Once his work permit is processed, he will come to the UK to begin preparations for the new season with the squad.

Zoe Johnson, managing director of women’s and girls’ football, said: “From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach Dario was someone who caught our eye as a young coach with a progressive outlook.

“He has a playing style and philosophy that aligns with how we want Brighton & Hove Albion teams to play. We are really excited to start working with Dario to prepare for the upcoming WSL season.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Dario Vidosic, Coach of Melbourne City gestures during the A-League Women Grand Final match between Melbourne City and Sydney FC at AAMI Park, on May 04, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Technical director David Weir added: “Dario is an individual who demonstrates a capacity to support players to develop and improve which is fundamental to our approach at the club.

“His leadership and performances at Melbourne City were transformative during his time at the club and we fully believe he will help us take a significant step towards our vision of being a top four WSL club.”

Women’s chair Michelle Walder said: “We are excited to welcome Dario as the new women’s head coach at Albion. He has the knowledge and experience as a leader but also as a player.

“He has a clear understanding of our club values, and we believe he will help us achieve our long-term ambitions of being an elite WSL club.”

The 37-year-old comes to Brighton from A-League club Melbourne City, where he took over as head coach in 2023. Last season he led City to the league title.

As a player, Vidošić’s career took him all over the world. As well as spells in Australia with Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City and Adelaide United, he played in Germany for Duisburg, Nürnberg and Armenia Bielefeld.

He also played in New Zealand with Wellington Phoenix and Chinese club Liaoning, Indian side ATK and Swiss side FC Sion.

He won 23 caps for Australia between 2009 and 2014.

The Seagulls are also pleased to confirm that Chris Roberts has been appointed women’s first-team assistant head coach alongside Vidošić.

Roberts joins Albion from Everton where he had been women’s first-team assistant manager from 2018 before leaving at the end of last season.

Johnson said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris as assistant head coach alongside Dario.

“Chris has a great depth of knowledge within the women’s game, and we are confident in his ability to help us strive for an elite level at Albion.

“We believe Dario and Chris will work effectively together in the forthcoming season and we’re excited to see what they can achieve at this club both on and off the pitch.”

Mikey Harris, who was Albion’s interim head coach during the second half of last season, is returning to the club’s academy as academy coaching and pathway manager.

Owen Fisher who assisted during the interim period alongside Harris will also return to his role as under-21 academy goalkeeping coach.

Johnson added: “I would like to thank Mikey and Owen for their fantastic efforts in the second half of last season, they had an incredible impact on our whole programme.