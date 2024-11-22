Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest news from Brighton ahead of their Premier League trip to Bournemouth

Brighton are one of three south coast clubs currently competing in the Premier League but it’s a stretch to call them derby matches.

Brighton, Bournemouth and newly-promoted Southampton are all competing in the top flight and this Saturday, Fabian Hurzeler’s sixth-placed Brighton travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Andoni Iraola’s team.

Brighton vs Bournemouth has been dubbed the “the battle of the piers” in the past but the majority of fans don’t consider it a south coast derby, something Hurzeler agrees with.

Fabian Hurzeler takes training ahead of Brighton's trip to Bournemouth

"I love derbies, but I didn't hear that this is a derby, so it's something new for me.” said the German, who joined Brighton from St Pauli last summer. “But if it's a derby, I'm really looking forward to it, yes. But I'm also looking forward to it if it's not a derby.”

Hurzeler is though expecting a tough game this Saturday against Bournemouth team who have already beaten Arsenal and Manchester City on home soil this term.

"Bournemouth deserved to win [against City] and they also deserved to win against Arsenal,” said the Brighton boss. “They are one of the strongest teams because they have the ability to suffer.

“They also have the ability to hurt the opponent. A team who defends because they have great one against one players, they have a great striker Evanilson, they have Semenyo, they have Kluivert.

“So individual quality for wingers and on top of that, they have great players at the back. They can open a game with his passes with Christie in midfield.

"So they are a very strong team, a very compact team. So for me, it's no surprise that they beat these two big clubs.”