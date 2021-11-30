Sorry Graham Potter please don't lecture Brighton fans about club history - we helped write it

Graham Potter took exception to the jeers from the Amex Stadium following Albion's 0-0 draw against Leeds United

So in the grand scheme of things eight games without a win since September 19 in the top flight and still sitting in ninth place isn’t that much to worry about.

Or is it?

Like 31,000 others I braved the bitter cold to venture to the Amex on Saturday night, and saw a bang average Leeds United team, grind out a point.

At times the Albion football was sublime, attractive attacking play, but as a far back as 1863 when the laws of football were first published, the object of the game is to score more goals than your opponents.

So 106 six years before Neil Armstrong, it wasn’t rocket science even back then.

It could have been the worst 89 minutes offered up by the Seagulls, then if a stray cross came off Jurgen Locadia’s backside and trickled over the line, there would have been no boos at the final whistle, and everyone would have gone home happy, that’s the fickle nature of football fans the world over.

But it didn’t, Albion dominated, hit the woodwork multiple times, and the sadly lacking in confidence Neal Maupay missed at least two gilt edged chances.

So frustration prevailed, and the small sections of the Amex faithful booed at the end.

The manager shook his head, and then proceeded to have an enormous nibble in his media interviews.

Fair play Graham, eighth place is good, but just think how much better it would have been if we’d won at least two of those eight games? Possibly the two against arguably the worst two teams in the Premier League, Norwich and Newcastle?

Please don’t start bandying ‘club history’ around unless you’ve got the certificate to show you’ve sat the exam, some of those fans who booed on Saturday, helped write it.

They fought for the very existence of the club, they travelled to Gillingham and got soaked to the skin at Withdean, and they didn’t have complimentary tickets on Saturday, they paid to come in so they have every right to voice an opinion.

On the subject of history, failure to beat West Ham tomorrow night will mean it will now be three times in his tenure as manager that Graham Potter has gone nine games without a win.