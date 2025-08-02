Southampton 0 - 1 Brighton LIVE: Sublime Minteh opens scoring, Updates and analysis, watch details
The Seagulls will hope to continue their winning pre-season run against Southampton at St Mary’s stadium today – kick-off 3.30pm.
Fabian Hurzeler’s men have won all of their tune-up matches so far against Wycombe Wanderers, Stoke City, Las Palmas and Coventry City.
All those were played behind closed doors and this will be the first chance for fans to get a glimpse of the Seagulls ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Hurzeler also said the Southampton match could be an ideal time for some of the new summer signings to gain their first minutes.
The likes of Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas and Tommy Watson are yet to feature in pre-season as they build up their fitness and adapt to Hurzeler’s demands.
Sussex World reporter Sam Morton is at the St Mary’s stadium as we bring you blow by blow coverage.
Follow all the action, including team news, gossip, confirmed line-ups and player ratings...
Brighton at Southampton LIVE
- Brighton's first pre-season match in front of fans
- Fabian Hurzeler's men have won against Wycombe, Stoke, Las Palmas and Coventry
- Clash of the young bosses as Fabian Hurzeler, 32, meets Will Still, 32
Mint finish
Very nicely taken goal from the Gambian
This time for Minteh
25 minutes. Hang on a minute, Minteh this time fires home. A very nice finish as he drifted in from the right and coolly curled one low into the bottom corner. An assist from Georginio. Brighton well worthy of their lead, a dominant display so far.
Minteh effort disallowed
Still 0-0 after 22 minutes. Minteh just had an effort disallowed as the Gambian was said to have fouled his defender in the build up. Looked a little harsh, and it was nice close range finish from the Albion man. Minteh protested but no goal is the verdict. Nice build up play and pressing from O'Riley.
Brighton must improve in defence this term
Defence wins titles was one of Hurzeler's favourite phrases last season. Unfortunately for the Seagulls, their defence was a weak point last term.
Today, Jason Steele is in goal as Bart Verbruggen continues his recovery from a knee injury.
Wieffer maybe a reluctant right back but he's the potential to be a very good one. Jan Paul van Hecke and Lewis Dunk form the central defensive barrier and De Cuyper on left. Looking solid so far and Dunk in particular looks back to his best. Looks sharp.
How to watch Brighton at Southampton
Here’s a reminder of how to tune-in:
De Cuyper and Mitoma link
New signing De Cuyper looks comfortable early on. Interested to see how his partnership down the left flank with Kaoru Mitoma develops
Brighton to continue their purple patch
And we are underway at St Mary's... Brighton wearing their purple away kit
Sam Morton's Brighton team news
Georginio centre forward
Georginio will play furthest forward in Danny Welbeck’s absence. Welbeck featured in the earlier match (see report below). This is good option for Hurzeler as it allows Matt O’Riley to feature in the No 10 role, where he has impressed in pre-season.
Brighton team news
No Kostoulas, Tzimas or Watson in the squad today. Maybe Wolfsburg next week? We will bring you an update from Hurzeler after the match.
Brighton XI: Steele; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Gomez, Ayari; Minteh, O'Riley, Mitoma; Georginio.
Subs: Ramming, Nti, Slater, Oriola, Sima, Doyle, Moran, Albarus, Tasker, Penman, Atom, Howell
Squad numbers in full
2025/26 squad numbers including Jack Hinshelwood taking Pascal Gross’ old number
1 Bart Verbruggen
2 Tariq Lamptey
3 Igor Julio
4 Adam Webster
5 Lewis Dunk
6 Jan Paul van Hecke
7 Solly March
8 Brajan Gruda
9 Stefanos Tzimas
10 Georginio Rutter
11 Yankuba Minteh
13 Jack Hinshelwood
14 Tommy Watson
17 Carlos Baleba
18 Danny Welbeck
19 Charalampos Kostoulas
20 James Milner
21 Olivier Boscagli
22 Kaoru Mitoma
23 Jason Steele
24 Ferdi Kadıoğlu
25 Diego Gomez
26 Yasin Ayari
27 Matts Wieffer
29 Maxim De Cuyper
31 Julio Enciso
32 Jeremy Sarmiento
33 Matt O’Riley
34 Joel Veltman
35 Andy Moran
36 Malick Yalcouye
37 Abdallah Sima
38 Tom McGill
40 Facundo Buonanotte
42 Diego Coppola
Brighton squad numbers 2025-26
Meanwhile, Brighton have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025/26 season.
New arrivals
Stefanos Tzimas 9 (Joao Pedro’s old number)
Tommy Watson 14
Charalampos Kostoulas 19
Olivier Boscagli 21
Maxim De Cuyper 29
Diego Coppola 42
Low profile pre-season for Brighton
The Southampton friendly is the first time for Brighton fans to see their team in pre-season action. Here’s why the club went for a key approach.
Southampton 0-1 Brighton - a pre-friendly friendly!
A first-half goal from Jeremy Sarmiento earned Albion a hard-fought 1-0 win over Southampton.
The hour-long game was played behind closed doors prior to a second meeting between the clubs this afternoon.
Some Brighton fans were surprised by the additional match as both Fabian Hurzeler and Will Still fielded strong XIs and there was a competitive element to the game throughout, which would have been just what both coaches would have wanted.
Albion lined up with Diego Coppola alongside Freddie Simmonds in central defence while skipper James Milner partnered Malick Yalcouye in central midfield with Danny Welbeck alongside Brajan Gruda up front.
It was Albion who broke the deadlock after 19 minutes. Facundo Buonanotte - back from injury after rolling his ankle against Las Palmas - did well to ride a couple of challenges on the right-hand side of the box, Brajan Gruda played the ball sideways and Jeremy Sarmiento lashed a right-foot shot into roof of the net.
There were fewer chances in the second 30 minutes but Albion worked a good free-kick routine wide on the right in the closing stages when Milner pulled the ball back to an unmarked Sarmiento on the edge of the box but his shot flew over.
In a strong finish by Albion Joel Veltman’s shot was blocked and Milner drove the loose ball just past the left-hand upright.
Albion XI: McGill, Veltman, Coppola, Simmonds, Kadioglu (sub: Slater 47), Milner ©, Yalcouye, Buonanotte, Gruda, Welbeck, Sarmiento. Subs not used: Ramming, Oriola, Moran, Tasker, Nti.
