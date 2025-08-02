A first-half goal from Jeremy Sarmiento earned Albion a hard-fought 1-0 win over Southampton.

The hour-long game was played behind closed doors prior to a second meeting between the clubs this afternoon.

Some Brighton fans were surprised by the additional match as both Fabian Hurzeler and Will Still fielded strong XIs and there was a competitive element to the game throughout, which would have been just what both coaches would have wanted.

Albion lined up with Diego Coppola alongside Freddie Simmonds in central defence while skipper James Milner partnered Malick Yalcouye in central midfield with Danny Welbeck alongside Brajan Gruda up front.

It was Albion who broke the deadlock after 19 minutes. Facundo Buonanotte - back from injury after rolling his ankle against Las Palmas - did well to ride a couple of challenges on the right-hand side of the box, Brajan Gruda played the ball sideways and Jeremy Sarmiento lashed a right-foot shot into roof of the net.

There were fewer chances in the second 30 minutes but Albion worked a good free-kick routine wide on the right in the closing stages when Milner pulled the ball back to an unmarked Sarmiento on the edge of the box but his shot flew over.

In a strong finish by Albion Joel Veltman’s shot was blocked and Milner drove the loose ball just past the left-hand upright.