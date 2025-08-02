Southampton 2-2 Brighton: Sublime Minteh nets twice, Carlos Baleba injury update, Fabian Hurzeler reaction

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 17:55 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion continue their pre-season preparations against Will Still’s Southampton

The Seagulls will hope to continue their winning pre-season run against Southampton at St Mary’s stadium today – kick-off 3.30pm.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men have won all of their tune-up matches so far against Wycombe Wanderers, Stoke City, Las Palmas and Coventry City.

All those were played behind closed doors and this will be the first chance for fans to get a glimpse of the Seagulls ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the pre-season friendly match at Southamptonplaceholder image
Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the pre-season friendly match at Southampton

Hurzeler also said the Southampton match could be an ideal time for some of the new summer signings to gain their first minutes.

The likes of Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas and Tommy Watson are yet to feature in pre-season as they build up their fitness and adapt to Hurzeler’s demands.

Sussex World reporter Sam Morton is at the St Mary’s stadium as we bring you blow by blow coverage.

Follow all the action, including team news, gossip, confirmed line-ups and player ratings...

Brighton at Southampton LIVE

Key Events

  • Brighton's first pre-season match in front of fans
  • Fabian Hurzeler's men have won against Wycombe, Stoke, Las Palmas and Coventry
  • Clash of the young bosses as Fabian Hurzeler, 32, meets Will Still, 32
13:57 BST

Southampton 0-1 Brighton - a pre-friendly friendly!

A first-half goal from Jeremy Sarmiento earned Albion a hard-fought 1-0 win over Southampton.

The hour-long game was played behind closed doors prior to a second meeting between the clubs this afternoon.

Some Brighton fans were surprised by the additional match as both Fabian Hurzeler and Will Still fielded strong XIs and there was a competitive element to the game throughout, which would have been just what both coaches would have wanted.

Albion lined up with Diego Coppola alongside Freddie Simmonds in central defence while skipper James Milner partnered Malick Yalcouye in central midfield with Danny Welbeck alongside Brajan Gruda up front.

It was Albion who broke the deadlock after 19 minutes. Facundo Buonanotte - back from injury after rolling his ankle against Las Palmas - did well to ride a couple of challenges on the right-hand side of the box, Brajan Gruda played the ball sideways and Jeremy Sarmiento lashed a right-foot shot into roof of the net.

There were fewer chances in the second 30 minutes but Albion worked a good free-kick routine wide on the right in the closing stages when Milner pulled the ball back to an unmarked Sarmiento on the edge of the box but his shot flew over.

In a strong finish by Albion Joel Veltman’s shot was blocked and Milner drove the loose ball just past the left-hand upright.

Albion XI: McGill, Veltman, Coppola, Simmonds, Kadioglu (sub: Slater 47), Milner ©, Yalcouye, Buonanotte, Gruda, Welbeck, Sarmiento. Subs not used: Ramming, Oriola, Moran, Tasker, Nti.

14:16 BSTUpdated 14:21 BST

Low profile pre-season for Brighton

The Southampton friendly is the first time for Brighton fans to see their team in pre-season action. Here’s why the club went for a key approach.

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele in pre-seasonplaceholder image
Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele in pre-season | BHAFC
14:28 BST

Brighton squad numbers 2025-26

Meanwhile, Brighton have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025/26 season.

New arrivals

Stefanos Tzimas 9 (Joao Pedro’s old number)

Tommy Watson 14

Charalampos Kostoulas 19

Olivier Boscagli 21

Maxim De Cuyper 29

Diego Coppola 42

Stefanos Tzimas will wear the number 9 shirtplaceholder image
Stefanos Tzimas will wear the number 9 shirt | BHAFC
14:31 BST

Squad numbers in full

2025/26 squad numbers including Jack Hinshelwood taking Pascal Gross’ old number

1 Bart Verbruggen

2 Tariq Lamptey

3 Igor Julio

4 Adam Webster

5 Lewis Dunk

6 Jan Paul van Hecke

7 Solly March

8 Brajan Gruda

9 Stefanos Tzimas

10 Georginio Rutter

11 Yankuba Minteh

13 Jack Hinshelwood

14 Tommy Watson

17 Carlos Baleba

18 Danny Welbeck

19 Charalampos Kostoulas

20 James Milner

21 Olivier Boscagli

22 Kaoru Mitoma

23 Jason Steele

24 Ferdi Kadıoğlu

25 Diego Gomez

26 Yasin Ayari

27 Matts Wieffer

29 Maxim De Cuyper

31 Julio Enciso

32 Jeremy Sarmiento

33 Matt O’Riley

34 Joel Veltman

35 Andy Moran

36 Malick Yalcouye

37 Abdallah Sima

38 Tom McGill

40 Facundo Buonanotte

42 Diego Coppola

14:45 BST

Brighton team news

No Kostoulas, Tzimas or Watson in the squad today. Maybe Wolfsburg next week? We will bring you an update from Hurzeler after the match.

Jan Paul van Hecke was linked with Newcastle and Tottenham this weekplaceholder image
Jan Paul van Hecke was linked with Newcastle and Tottenham this week | Getty Images

Brighton XI: Steele; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Gomez, Ayari; Minteh, O'Riley, Mitoma; Georginio.

Subs: Ramming, Nti, Slater, Oriola, Sima, Doyle, Moran, Albarus, Tasker, Penman, Atom, Howell

14:49 BST

Georginio centre forward

Georginio will play furthest forward in Danny Welbeck’s absence. Welbeck featured in the earlier match (see report below). This is good option for Hurzeler as it allows Matt O’Riley to feature in the No 10 role, where he has impressed in pre-season.

Georginio will lead the line against the Saintsplaceholder image
Georginio will lead the line against the Saints | BHAFC
15:27 BST

Sam Morton's Brighton team news

Southampton vs Brighton: Albion fans to be given glimpse of summer signing; Newcastle and Tottenham linked defender also starts

placeholder image
Maxim De Cuyper starts against Southamptonplaceholder image
Maxim De Cuyper starts against Southampton | BHAFC

15:31 BST

Brighton to continue their purple patch

And we are underway at St Mary's... Brighton wearing their purple away kit

15:34 BST

De Cuyper and Mitoma link

New signing De Cuyper looks comfortable early on. Interested to see how his partnership down the left flank with Kaoru Mitoma develops

15:41 BST

How to watch Brighton at Southampton

Here’s a reminder of how to tune-in:

Southampton vs Brighton: Here's how to watch live this Saturday and Carlos Baleba injury update

15:48 BST

Brighton must improve in defence this term

Defence wins titles was one of Hurzeler's favourite phrases last season. Unfortunately for the Seagulls, their defence was a weak point last term.

Today, Jason Steele is in goal as Bart Verbruggen continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Wieffer maybe a reluctant right back but he's the potential to be a very good one. Jan Paul van Hecke and Lewis Dunk form the central defensive barrier and De Cuyper on left. Looking solid so far and Dunk in particular looks back to his best. Looks sharp.

Fabian Hurzeler had defensive issues last termplaceholder image
Fabian Hurzeler had defensive issues last term | BHAFC
15:55 BST

Minteh effort disallowed

Still 0-0 after 22 minutes. Minteh just had an effort disallowed as the Gambian was said to have fouled his defender in the build up. Looked a little harsh, and it was nice close range finish from the Albion man. Minteh protested but no goal is the verdict. Nice build up play and pressing from O'Riley.

15:57 BST

This time for Minteh

25 minutes. Hang on a minute, Minteh this time fires home. A very nice finish as he drifted in from the right and coolly curled one low into the bottom corner. An assist from Georginio. Brighton well worthy of their lead, a dominant display so far.

16:04 BST

Mint finish

Very nicely taken goal from the Gambian

Brighton's Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring at St Mary'splaceholder image
Brighton's Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring at St Mary's | BHAFC
16:18 BST

A bit of light reading for halftime:

'A £10m gem and an Evan Ferguson mistake' – Every Brighton transfer this summer rated out of 10

16:22 BST

Georginio impressive

Fabian Hurzeler will be quite happy with that first half. Sterner tests are on the way but so far so good for Brighton.

Key players Dunk, Van Hecke, Georginio and Minteh all look sharp. A nice first 45 for De Cuyper as well and midfield duo Ayari and Gomez have looked very comfortable.

Quite like Georginio in the false nine role. He links so well with Minteh and Mitoma and should offer a goal-threat as well. Think peak Firmino with Salah and Mane around him :-)

Maybe not just yet!

16:28 BST

Lewis Dunk looks all the better for a full pre-season

Lewis Dunk gets stuck inplaceholder image
Lewis Dunk gets stuck in | Getty Images
16:30 BST

Looking Fab

And here’s one of the Brighton boss looking relaxed in the south coast sunshine

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler at St Mary'splaceholder image
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler at St Mary's | Getty Images
