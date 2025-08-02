Southampton vs Brighton: Albion fans to be given glimpse of summer signing; Newcastle and Tottenham linked defender also starts

Fabian Hurzeler has picked a strong team for Brighton’s first pre-season friendly in front of their fans.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton men have won all of their tune-up matches so far, against Wycombe Wanderers, Stoke City, Las Palmas and Coventry City.

But they were all played behind closed doors – so the friendly against Will Still’s Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday (August 2) is the first time for Brighton fans to see their team in pre-season action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas and Tommy Watson are yet to feature in pre-season as they build up their fitness and adapt to Hurzeler’s demands.

Travelling Brighton fans will be excited to get a first glimpse of Maxim De Cuyper. The left back arrived from Club Brugge as a replacement for Pervis Estupinan. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans were perplexed to discover on Saturday morning that Albion beat Southampton 1-0 in an hour-long behind-closed-doors friendly ahead of this afternoon's fixture in front of fans.

A first-half goal from Jeremy Sarmiento earned Albion a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Albion lined up with Diego Coppola alongside Freddie Simmonds in central defence while skipper James Milner partnered Malick Yalcouye in central midfield with Danny Welbeck alongside Brajan Gruda up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the team was Tom McGill, Joel Veltman, Ferdi Kadioglu and Borussia Dortmund-linked Facundo Buonanotte.

As expected, none of these players are in the squad for this afternoon’s friendly.

Jason Steele starts in goal, with Bart Verbruggen still yet to feature in pre-season as he recovers from a knee injury.

Mats Wieffer and summer signing Maxim De Cuyper are in a defence, completed by Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke. The latter has been linked with Newcastle and Tottenham after being named Brighton’s player of the 2024/25 signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In midfield for the Seagulls are Yasin Ayari, Matt O’Riley and Diego Gomez.

Completing a strong line-up are forwards Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma.

On the bench for Brighton are Shane Nti, Jacob Slater, Nehemiah Oriola, Abdallah Sima, Kamari Doyle, Andrew Moran, Zane Albarus, Charlie Tasker, Charlie Penman, NoëlAtom and Harry Howell.

Travelling Brighton fans will be excited to get a first glimpse of De Cuyper. The left back arrived from Club Brugge as a replacement for Pervis Estupinan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belgium international has featured in pre-season and Fabian Hurzeler has praised him for his creativity. De Cuyper will look to form a dynamic partnership with Kaoru Mitoma on the left flank. The 24-year-old looks a solid signing and should be ready to step straight into the first team.

Meanwhile, Olivier Boscagli and Carlos Baleba are expected to return to training in the later part of the week. Read more at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/southampton-vs-brighton-heres-how-to-watch-live-this-saturday-and-carlos-baleba-injury-update-5250228