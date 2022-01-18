'Southgate are you watching?' - Adam Webster's bullet header draws Brighton level against Chelsea

Adam Webster is the man for the big occasion.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:40 pm

The big centre-half has just sparked jubilant celebrations at the Amex with a bullet header —- from Alexis Mac Allister's corner — to deservedly draw Brighton level against European champions Chelsea on the hour mark.

Four of his five top-flight goals have now been scored against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter, with some even calling for England manager Gareth Southgate to take note.

Adam Webster ran to celebrate with the fans after drawing Brighton level against Chelsea with a bullet header . (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

@fpl_duck: "Webdini."

@BenM_BHAFC: "Southgate are you watching????"

@C_BHAFC: "WHAT A HEADER."

@RABBIT10: "Webster with a JT [John Terry] type header!"

@heilharsh: "Man deserves England call."

@Glaven1994 wasn't completely satisfied, commenting: "Go for the kill!"

It seems Graham Potter has done just that, bringing on Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard for the final half an hour.

Have you read?: WATCH: Tariq Lamptey's blistering pace against Chelsea as he dances through FIFA Pro World XI midfielders

‘Why no Maupay?’, Brighton fans react to team news ahead of clash vs Chelsea

Graham Potter confirms Brighton defender close to January exit as League One club poised

Gareth SouthgateBrightonChelseaAdam WebsterTariq Lamptey