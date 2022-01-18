'Southgate are you watching?' - Adam Webster's bullet header draws Brighton level against Chelsea
Adam Webster is the man for the big occasion.
The big centre-half has just sparked jubilant celebrations at the Amex with a bullet header —- from Alexis Mac Allister's corner — to deservedly draw Brighton level against European champions Chelsea on the hour mark.
Four of his five top-flight goals have now been scored against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.
Here's how fans reacted on Twitter, with some even calling for England manager Gareth Southgate to take note.
@fpl_duck: "Webdini."
@BenM_BHAFC: "Southgate are you watching????"
@C_BHAFC: "WHAT A HEADER."
@RABBIT10: "Webster with a JT [John Terry] type header!"
@heilharsh: "Man deserves England call."
@Glaven1994 wasn't completely satisfied, commenting: "Go for the kill!"
It seems Graham Potter has done just that, bringing on Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard for the final half an hour.
