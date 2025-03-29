A supporter holds a mock FA Cup trophy with the Brighton & Hove Albion's logoA supporter holds a mock FA Cup trophy with the Brighton & Hove Albion's logo
A supporter holds a mock FA Cup trophy with the Brighton & Hove Albion's logo

Spot yourself among cracking Brighton crowd photos in the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 29th Mar 2025, 17:41 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 17:56 BST
Brighton fans soak up the FA Cup atmosphere at the Amex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion fans were out in force at the Amex Stadium for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham.

The Seagulls are one of four of the eight clubs to have reached this stage of the competition who have never won a major trophy – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham are the others.

Most of the Premier League’s big-hitters having already been knocked out – only an under-performing Manchester City remain of the so-called ‘big six’ – leaving a sense this could be the year for a new name to be etched onto the famous old trophy.

Wembley awaits for Saturday’s winners. Here’s Brighton fans ahead of the 5.15pm kick-off

Brighton & Hove Albion fan wears a seagull head outside the stadium

1. Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final

Brighton & Hove Albion fan wears a seagull head outside the stadium Photo: Mike Hewitt

Young Brighton fans walk to the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

2. Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final

Young Brighton fans walk to the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Photo: Alex Pantling

Brighton & Hove Albion fan wears a seagull head and holds up a scarf

3. Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final

Brighton & Hove Albion fan wears a seagull head and holds up a scarf Photo: Mike Hewitt

General view outside the Amex stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match

4. Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final

General view outside the Amex stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match Photo: Mike Hewitt

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Amex StadiumBrightonNottingham ForestNottinghamSeagullsBournemouthCrystal PalaceFulham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice