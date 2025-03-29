Brighton and Hove Albion fans were out in force at the Amex Stadium for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham.
The Seagulls are one of four of the eight clubs to have reached this stage of the competition who have never won a major trophy – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham are the others.
Most of the Premier League’s big-hitters having already been knocked out – only an under-performing Manchester City remain of the so-called ‘big six’ – leaving a sense this could be the year for a new name to be etched onto the famous old trophy.
Wembley awaits for Saturday’s winners. Here’s Brighton fans ahead of the 5.15pm kick-off
