Brighton and Hove Albion fans were out in force at the Amex Stadium for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham.

The Seagulls are one of four of the eight clubs to have reached this stage of the competition who have never won a major trophy – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham are the others.

Most of the Premier League’s big-hitters having already been knocked out – only an under-performing Manchester City remain of the so-called ‘big six’ – leaving a sense this could be the year for a new name to be etched onto the famous old trophy.

Wembley awaits for Saturday’s winners. Here’s Brighton fans ahead of the 5.15pm kick-off

1 . Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final Brighton & Hove Albion fan wears a seagull head outside the stadium Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final Young Brighton fans walk to the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Photo: Alex Pantling

3 . Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final Brighton & Hove Albion fan wears a seagull head and holds up a scarf Photo: Mike Hewitt