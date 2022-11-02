Despite the loss of their head coach Graham Potter, Albion have enjoyed a decent start to their season. The Seagulls are currently eighth in the Premier league standings and have just two more top flight matches – at Wolves this Saturday followed by Aston Villa at home – before they break for the Qatar World Cup.

Last summer Brighton lost their player of the year Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and key midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Neal Maupay, their leading scorer for the last three seasons, also departed to Everton.

It was a real test for Brighton and their succession planning but their recent strategy of recruiting and developing talented young players for relatively small fees seems to be paying off. The likes of Rob Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Leo Trossard are now all key members of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad and also starred in Albion’s 4-1 win last time out against Potter’s Chelsea.

Here, starting with the most expensive first, CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post reveals the average transfer fees invested for the starting 11 for each Premier League team for this season up until October 26...

1. Manchester City Average cost of starting XI this season: £605m Photo: GEOFF CADDICK Photo Sales

2. Manchester United Average cost of starting XI this season: £480m Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Average cost of starting XI this season: £409m Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4. Chelsea Average cost of starting XI this season: £393m Photo: JOE KLAMAR Photo Sales