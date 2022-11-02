Staggering figures reveal Brighton's starting XI cost this season compared to Chelsea, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal – squad photos
Brighton and Hove Albion are known for their shrewd transfer activity – but how does the average cost of their starting XI this season compare with their Premier League rivals?
Despite the loss of their head coach Graham Potter, Albion have enjoyed a decent start to their season. The Seagulls are currently eighth in the Premier league standings and have just two more top flight matches – at Wolves this Saturday followed by Aston Villa at home – before they break for the Qatar World Cup.
Last summer Brighton lost their player of the year Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and key midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Neal Maupay, their leading scorer for the last three seasons, also departed to Everton.
It was a real test for Brighton and their succession planning but their recent strategy of recruiting and developing talented young players for relatively small fees seems to be paying off. The likes of Rob Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Leo Trossard are now all key members of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad and also starred in Albion’s 4-1 win last time out against Potter’s Chelsea.
Here, starting with the most expensive first, CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post reveals the average transfer fees invested for the starting 11 for each Premier League team for this season up until October 26...