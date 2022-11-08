Staggering value of Liverpool revealed compared to Man City, Man United, Brighton, Arsenal and Tottenham amid sale talk – gallery
News that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are considering a sale has prompted talk of the value of each Premier League club –so where do Brighton and Hove Albion stack up against football's mega wealthy?
Brighton are team that have to make their pounds work harder than most as they continue to punch above their weight in the top flight. Albion operate on a relatively small budget compared to many but the club are currently sixth in the Premier League after a successful start to the season.
It's all the more impressive as they have recently generated more £150m in player sales – with the likes of Ben White moving to Arsenal, Yves Bissouma to Tottenham and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea – and they also lost the services of head coach Graham Potter and his entire management team who left for Chelsea earlier this season.
Albion's data driven and shrewd approach – driven by their owner and chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber – allows them to compete with global giants such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and now Newcastle.
Here, www.forbes.com/soccer reveal the valuations of the top football clubs from across Europe and the Premier League...