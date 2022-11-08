Brighton are team that have to make their pounds work harder than most as they continue to punch above their weight in the top flight. Albion operate on a relatively small budget compared to many but the club are currently sixth in the Premier League after a successful start to the season.

It's all the more impressive as they have recently generated more £150m in player sales – with the likes of Ben White moving to Arsenal, Yves Bissouma to Tottenham and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea – and they also lost the services of head coach Graham Potter and his entire management team who left for Chelsea earlier this season.

Albion's data driven and shrewd approach – driven by their owner and chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber – allows them to compete with global giants such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and now Newcastle.

Here, www.forbes.com/soccer reveal the valuations of the top football clubs from across Europe and the Premier League...

1. MANCHESTER UNITED Value: $4.6 billion. Owner: Glazer family. Operating Income: $128 million Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. LIVERPOOL Value: $4.45 billion. Owner: John Henry, Tom Werner. Operating Income: $104 million Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. MANCHESTER CITY Value: $4.25 billion. Owner: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Operating Income: $156 million Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. CHELSEA Value: $3.1 billion. Owner: Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital. Operating Income: $45 million Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales