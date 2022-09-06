Stamford Bridge favourite makes Billy Gilmour and Chelsea buy back claim after £9m Brighton transfer

Billy Gilmour made his Premier League debut for Brighton against Leicester at the Amex Stadium on Sunday following his move from Chelsea

Gilmour, 21, agreed a four year contract with Graham Potter's Brighton after struggling to establish himself in Thomas Tuchel's first team.

The Scotland international midfielder – who progressed through the ranks at Chelsea after moving from Rangers – has been tipped to shine on south coast under the guidance of Potter.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite struggling while on loan in the Premier League last season with relegated Norwich, Nevin believes the move to Brighton is ideal and says he still has the potential to play for a top four club.

“Billy Gilmour is at a crucial point in his career and the move to Brighton is a brilliant one. It’s the right move.

“Chelsea won’t regret selling him because that’s not the way they think as a club – but they may want to buy him back again.

“Four or five years down the line, I won’t be surprised if he’s playing in the Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea midfield – he’s that technically good.”

Albion boss Potter is a huge admirer of Gilmour and was delighted to seal the move and hand him his Albion as a second half substitute during the 5-2 win against Leicester at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.

“Billy arrives with a fantastic pedigree, having played in the Premier League and Champions League as well as for Scotland at last year’s Euros," said the Albion head coach.

“That experience at quite a young age shows the strength of character he has and we’re really excited by his potential.