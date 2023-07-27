Statistic experts predict Premier League table after transfers for Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and West Ham

Brighton and Hove Albion and their Premier League rivals continue their preparations for the new Premier League season.

The Seagulls are currently in America for the Premier League Summer Series and last night beat Brentford 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Atlanta.

New arrival Simon Adingra impressed with two goals against the Bees but there were also encouraging displays from £30m record signing Joao Pedro and midfielder Mo Dahoud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's been a bust transfer window so far as the Seagulls remain in talks with Chelsea for defender Levi Colwill and Ecuador ace Moises Caicedo potentially going in the other direction. Chelsea's current bid for Caicedo stands at £80m but Albion are holding out for £100m.

Brighton attacker Simon Adingra netted a brace against Brentford in Atlanta in the Premier League Summer Series last night

Earlier in the window Brighton lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m but they have boosted their defence with the £15m capture of Igor Julio from Fiorentina.

Elsewhere there has been plenty of activity across the Premier League with Arsenal's £105m signing of Declan Rice from West Ham perhaps the most eye-catching.

Football statisticians at BetVictor have devised a predictive supercomputer for the upcoming season – and here’s where Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and all their Premier League rivals and tipped to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20th: Luton Town - Predicted points: 30. 19th: Bournemouth - Predicted points: 35. 18th: Sheffield United - Predicted points: 36. 17th: Nottingham Forest - Predicted points: 37. 16th: Wolves - Predicted points: 37.

15th: Everton - Predicted points: 39. 14th: Burnley - Predicted points: 41. 13th: Crystal Palace - Predicted points: 46. 12th: West Ham - Predicted points: 48. 11th: Fulham - Predicted points: 48.

10th: Chelsea - Predicted points: 49. 9th: Aston Villa - Predicted points: 54. 8th: Tottenham Hotspur - Predicted points: 59. 7th: Brentford - Predicted points: 59. 6th: Man United - Predicted points: 64