Stats gurus predict Liverpool and Brighton final Premier League finishes ahead of Amex Stadium clash

Graham Potter's Brighton had a decent start to the season but have slipped down the league standings and sit 13th ahead of Saturday's clash against Liverpool.

Their loss at Newcastle United last weekend was their fourth consecutive defeat, having previously been beaten by Man United, Burnley and Aston Villa.

Albion will hope to welcome back former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, who has been struggling with a hamstring issue and Enock Mwepu could also be in contention as he recovers from illness and injury.

Midfielder Pascal Gross was one of Albion's bright sparks in the loss at Newcastle and has backed his team to rediscover their early season form

"Very frustrating with the result and part with the performance as well," the German said.

"Possession is nice but in the end the scoreline is more important. They went 2-0 and that is all that matters.

"It is very difficult right now (to take a positive) we will go back and try to prepare for the next game as best can but right now it is very difficult.

"I know our team and I know the club. Four matches is a long time and we need to pick the pace up.

"The league is tough and when you want to win a game in this league, you need to be ready from the start until the end."

Meanwhile, second placed Liverpool are in the middle of a hectic schedule and manager Jurgen Klopp has reissued his call for five substitutes to be reintroduced by the Premier League.

He said: “We played the final on Sunday, then Wednesday, Saturday and now Tuesday.

“That’s actually a horrible schedule. If we can make decisive changes in the machine room, midfield and we can do that then it’s possible.

“It’s essential, at one point, we have five subs in the Premier League again."

